Apple is almost ready to sell the Vision Pro outside the United States





On Monday, Gurman reported that Apple had flown hundreds of employees from its international stores to its offices in Cupertino, California, to show them how to demo the device. The training sessions reportedly started last week, with classes lasting up to four days, according to Gurmans sources.

Apple employees from Germany, France, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and China are participating in the training, but apparently the company has not told these employees in which locations the Vision Pro will actually launch. Apple CEO Tim Cook has previously promised that the headset will arrive in China sometime in 2024. Other rumors reported by Bloomberg have also suggested that Apple will prioritize launching in the UK and Canada , although these regions are noticeably absent here.

Some US Apple stores reportedly only sell a few Vision Pro units per week

Either way, this launch will be the first opportunity for overseas customers to purchase the Vision Pro through official channels, which could give the device the necessary boost in sales. Although Apple hasn't said how many Vision Pros have been sold, Bloomberg claims that some U.S. Apple stores are selling only a few units per week and that even resellers in places like Hong Kong are offering the gadget below its price Retail.

The limited number of apps and its exorbitant price are just a few factors impacting the Vision Pro's mainstream appeal, but it might fare better in countries like China and Japan, where the technology of virtual reality is less specialized.

The current employee training is apparently reminiscent of the one that Apple's US-based employees underwent to prepare for the US launch, meaning international customers may also be presented with a pitch lasting around 20 minutes. They ask for a demonstration of the product. It is unclear whether foreign customers will also be required to make appointments for the demonstrations, as bookings in the United States have declined significantly, according to Bloomberg, if customers bother to show up.

