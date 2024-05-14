Aurora returns to the UK as the sun approaches solar maximum





The Northern Lights, which appeared in British skies last weekend, are unlikely to last appear until 2024, according to solar physicists.

The rare phenomenon could be seen across the UK and as far as southern France on Friday and Saturday night after extreme solar storms last week.

This is the first time since 2003 that a category G5 geomagnetic storm has reached the highest level on the space weather scale, signaling extreme activity on the solar surface.

The powerful solar flare occurred in a massive sunspot cluster about 17 times larger than Earth, and the frequency of sunspots is expected to increase as the Sun's 11-year activity cycle peaks sometime in 2024 or 2025.

We are currently in a period of high solar activity that has been gradually increasing since the solar minimum in December 2019, which occurred slightly earlier than scientists expected, solar physicist Dr Stephen Yardley of the University of Northumbria told The Independent.

The Aurora Borealis, also known as the Northern Lights, shines in the sky above St Mary's Lighthouse in Whitley Bay on the northeast coast on May 10, 2024 (PA).

The peak of the solar cycle is expected around July 2025, but scientists will not know that solar maximum has occurred until after the peak. However, given that the solar minimum was earlier than expected, the same may not be true for the solar maximum.

Forecasters at the Met Office Space Weather Operations Center have predicted extreme aurora in February, warning that they could impact communications systems, satellites and power grids.

Over the weekend, SpaceX reported that its Starlink satellite internet service was experiencing reduced performance due to geomagnetic activity.

Some flights also decided to change their routes to take a route further south, away from the Earth's pole, where the effects of solar storms were most severe.

It's impossible to predict the Aurora Borealis more than a few days in advance, but as it nears solar maximum, there's a good chance the Northern Lights will show impressive displays in the coming months.

We are seeing more sunspots than we expected, Dr. Yardley said. Auroras can occur at any time during the solar cycle, but they appear more frequently and are often more intense during solar maximum.

Generally, the best time of year to see the Northern Lights is from September to March, so you can see some spectacular Northern Lights in late summer.

