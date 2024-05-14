U.S. Treasury Department and IRS Announce Application Opening Date and Increased Available Capacity for Year 2 of Program to Boost Clean Energy Investments and Reduce Energy Costs in Underserved Communities





The program created by President Biden's Inflation Reduction Act provides up to 20 percentage points of credit for projects in tribal and low-income communities.

WASHINGTONToday, the U.S. Department of the Treasury and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) announced that applications will open at 9:00 a.m. ET on May 28, 2024 for the 2024 program year of the Bonus Credit Program for Low-Income Communities in under section 48(e). ) of the Internal Revenue Code. All applications submitted within the first 30 days, before 11:59 p.m. ET on June 27, will be treated as submitted on the same date and time. This ensures that all applicants, regardless of size or resources, have an equal opportunity to participate. After the initial 30-day period, DOE will continue to accept applications on a rolling basis.

Treasury and the IRS also announced that approximately 325 megawatts of available capacity will be carried over to the 2024 program year. This will be in addition to the annual capacity of 1.8 gigawatts for a total of more than 2.1 gigawatts of available capacity in 2024 to help spur additional investment and advance President Biden's Investing in America agenda by lowering energy costs for Americans and investing in good-paying clean energy jobs. in low-income communities and support the growth of small businesses.

To provide information on the application process before applications open, Treasury and the Department of Energy (DOE) will host a webinar open to the public on the application process for program year 2024 on May 16, 2024 to 1 p.m. ET. Potential candidates can register for the webinar here. Additional guidance, including the 2024 tax procedure, final regulations, and program resources to help applicants prepare their submissions, is available on the DOE program homepage.

This groundbreaking provision of President Biden's Inflation Reduction Act provides a 10 or 20 percentage point increase in the investment tax credit for qualified solar or wind installations in low-income communities, and is already spurring the construction of clean energy facilities in communities across the country. , encouraging new market participants, benefiting Americans who have experienced adverse health or environmental impacts and lacked economic opportunities, and reducing energy costs and associated housing costs for families.

This groundbreaking incentive to invest in low-income communities created by President Biden's Inflation Reduction Act creates jobs and opportunities while reducing energy costs for communities where investments have long been underinvested, said US Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo. In the first year of the program, we have seen extremely high demand for solar and wind investments, and we hope this momentum continues as President Biden's economic agenda ensures that all Americans benefit from growing electricity. clean energy economy.

The Bonus Credit Program for Low-Income Communities is already improving access to clean, reliable energy in underserved communities, helping to reduce energy costs for low-income families and create good-paying jobs, a said John Podesta, senior adviser to the president for international climate. Policy. The impact of the program will further increase in its second year with the increase in available capacity.

The Bonus Credit Program for Low-Income Communities allocates 1.8 gigawatts of available capacity each year through competitive application in four categories of qualified solar or wind installations with maximum output less than five megawatts. Under the final rule, at least 50% of the capacity limitation in each category or sub-reservation will be made available to facilities meeting additional selection criteria. Including the 324.8 megawatts of available capacity announced today that will be rolled over, the IRS will allocate total capacity for the 2024 program year as follows:

Bonus Credit Program for Low-Income Communities 2024 Capacity Limitation

Description of eligibility

Category or Sub-reservation

Total capacity available in 2024, including renewal in 2023 (in megawatts)

Category 1: Located in a low-income community

800 megawatts to facilities located in low-income communities

1a: Residential behind the meter (BTM) eligible

250

1b: Additional eligible selection criteria for residential behind-the-meter (BTM) services

250

1c: Other installations

100

1d: Other facilities Additional selection criteria

200

Category 2: Located on Indian lands

200 megawatts to facilities located on Indian lands

2a: Located on Indian lands

100

2b: Located on Indian Lands Additional Selection Criteria

100

Category 3: Qualified low-income residential construction project

224.8 megawatts to installations forming part of residential buildings subsidized by the federal government

3a: Qualified low-income residential construction project

100

3b: Additional Selection Criteria for a Qualified Low-Income Residential Construction Project

124.8

Category 4: Economic benefits project for low-income people

900 megawatts to facilities where at least 50 percent of the financial benefits of the electricity produced go to households with incomes below 200 percent of the poverty line or below 80 percent of the area median gross income.

4a: Economic benefits project for low-income people

400

4b: Additional Selection Criteria for Low-Income Economic Benefit Projects

500

TOTAL

2124.8

