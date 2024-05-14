



WASHINGTON Today, the U.S. Department of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) named a Russian individual and three Russia-based companies involved in a sanctions evasion effort involving an opaque and complex so-called divestment could have released more than 1.5 billion dollars. shares owned by US-designated Russian oligarch Oleg Vladimirovich Deripaska (Deripaska).

OFAC designated Deripaska on April 6, 2018 pursuant to Executive Order (EO) 13661 for acting or purporting to act for or on behalf of, directly or indirectly, a senior official of the Government of the Russian Federation as well as under Executive Order EO 13662. to operate in the energy sector of the economy of the Russian Federation. Deripaska is also sanctioned by Australia, Canada, the European Union, New Zealand and the United Kingdom. On September 29, 2022, the U.S. Department of Justice charged Deripaska with conspiracy to violate and evade U.S. sanctions, in violation of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act.

Treasury will continue to take steps to protect the integrity of our multilateral sanctions regime and end tax evasion by the Kremlin and its oligarchs, said Treasury Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian E.Nelson. Anyone still doing business in or with Russia should be wary of so-called divestment plans involving shell companies or proxies linked to sanctioned oligarchs. Business sales and acquisitions can be used for money laundering and sanctions evasion.

In June 2023, Deripaska coordinated with Russian national Dmitrii Aleksandrovich Beloglazov (Beloglazov), owner of the Russia-based financial services company Obshchestvo S Ogranichennoi Otvetstvennostiu Titul (Titul), on a proposed transaction to sell the frozen shares of Deripaska in a European society. A few weeks after this coordination, the Russia-based financial services company Aktsionernoe Obshchestvo Iliadis (Iliadis) was established as a subsidiary of Titul. In early 2024, Iliadis acquired the Russia-based investment holding company International Company Joint Stock Company Rasperia Trading Limited (Rasperia), which owns the frozen shares of Deripaskas.

Today, Beloglazov, Titul and Iliadis were designated in accordance with EO 14024 for having carried out or engaged in activities in the financial services sector of the economy of the Russian Federation. Rasperia has been designated pursuant to EO 14024 for being owned or controlled by, or for having acted or purported to act for or on behalf of Iliadis, directly or indirectly.

This pattern is consistent with typologies highlighted by the Russian Multilateral Task Force on Elites, Proxies and Oligarchs (REPO) in a March 9, 2023 global advisory. As noted by the REPO Task Force Global Advisory, individuals Sanctioned Russians exploit complex ownership structures to conceal their ties to particular assets or entities and use tools to facilitate their evasion efforts. A Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) alert on March 7, 2022 also identified some red flags, including the use of corporate vehicles to disguise the ownership and source of funds and the use of third parties to disguise the identity of the people sanctioned, in order to help financial institutions. in identifying potential Russian attempts to circumvent sanctions.

IMPLICATIONS OF SANCTIONS

As a result of today's action, all property and interests in property of the above persons that are in the United States or in the possession or control of U.S. persons are blocked and must be reported to OFAC. In addition, all entities owned, directly or indirectly, 50 percent or more by one or more blocked persons are also blocked. All transactions by U.S. persons or within (or in transit) of the United States that involve property or interests in property of designated or blocked persons are prohibited unless authorized by a general or specific license issued by OFAC, or exempted. These prohibitions include making any contribution or provision of funds, goods or services by, to or for the benefit of any blocked person and receiving any contribution or provision of funds, goods or services from such a person. Furthermore, sufficient due diligence should be exercised to determine that any purported divestment actually occurred and that the transfer of ownership interests was not merely a fictitious transaction.

OFAC's sanctions power and integrity derive not only from OFAC's ability to designate and add individuals to the SDN List, but also from its willingness to remove individuals from the SDN List in accordance with the law. The ultimate goal of sanctions is not to punish, but to bring about positive change in behavior. For more information on the process of requesting removal from an OFAC list, including the SDN list, please refer to OFAC FAQ 897 here. For detailed information on the process of submitting a request to be removed from an OFAC sanctions list, please click here.

For identifying information on the individuals and entities sanctioned today, click here.

###

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://home.treasury.gov/news/press-releases/jy2337 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos