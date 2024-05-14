Russia-Ukraine war: US delay in aid allowed Putin to inflict more damage, says former Ukrainian president





PHILADELPHIA (AP) Former Ukrainian President Viktor Yushchenko said the U.S. Congress' long delay in approving military aid to his country was a colossal waste of time, allowing Russian President Vladimir Putin to inflict more suffering from the invasion which has lasted for two years and to prolong this invasion. the war.

The severe ammunition shortage, which has forced under-equipped Ukrainian forces to surrender village after village on the front line, has also sowed concern among Ukraine's other Western allies about kyiv's chances of repel the Russian invasion, Yushchenko told The Associated Press in an interview Monday.

That sent a signal to Putin to attack, destroy infrastructure and ransack all of Ukraine, said Yushchenko, a pro-European reformer who sought to distance kyiv from Moscow during his 2005-2010 administration.

And, of course, it undermines the morale of those around the world who stand with and support Ukraine, said Yushchenko, who was in Philadelphia to speak at a World Affairs Council event.

The delay is not fatal to Ukraine, but it has forced Ukrainian war planners to revise the current year's campaign, he said.

Yushchenko supported Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's handling of the war and said no Ukrainian politician would give up territory to end the war.

Yushchenko said it would be a big mistake for the United States and Europe to hope for such a peace deal, and it would only encourage Putin to attack again.

That would, he said, give Putin five or seven years to get stronger, and then start this misery again.

On the battlefield, Russia is continuing a ground offensive that has opened a new front in eastern Ukraine's Kharkiv region and put pressure on already overstretched Ukrainian forces.

Yushchenko urged Western allies to make political decisions more quickly to help Ukraine in a fight that soldiers are waging around the clock every day.

The front line works 24 hours a day, they do not take vacations, he said.

After U.S. aid was approved last month, President Joe Biden said he was immediately delivering much-needed weapons to Ukraine by signing into law a $61 billion war aid measure for Ukraine. Without it, CIA Director Bill Burns said, Ukraine could lose the war to Russia by the end of this year.

Former Ukrainian President Viktor Yushchenko speaks with his wife Kateryna at the Urban League in Philadelphia, Monday, May 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Joe Lamberti)

Yet only small batches of U.S. military aid have begun arriving at the front line, according to Ukrainian military commanders, who said it would take at least two months before supplies meet kyiv's needs to maintain line.

U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Monday that the Biden administration is trying to actually accelerate the pace of U.S. arms shipments to Ukraine after Congress delayed it for months. The intensity level currently displayed in terms of moving things is 10 out of 10, he said.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in kyiv on Tuesday as part of an unannounced diplomatic mission to reassure Ukraine of US support.

Biden and Ukraine's allies in Congress have pushed for months to overcome resistance from far-right Republican lawmakers in the House to renewed U.S. support for repelling the Russian invasion.

The final action came only after Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson overcame the opposition last month to put aid to Ukraine to a vote.

The financial impasse dates back to August, when Biden made his first request for emergency spending on Ukraine. Since Russia's invasion in February 2022, the United States has sent more than $44 billion worth of weapons, maintenance, training and spare parts to Ukraine.

Yushchenko acknowledged the enormous losses Ukraine has suffered during more than two years of war, costing lives every day and forcing ordinary Ukrainians to join the fight. But he said he was ashamed to hear arguments about war fatigue and that should not be an excuse to stop the fighting.

Every day we pay with our lives, Yushchenko said. The lives of children and women, the lives of Ukrainian soldiers. Our infrastructure is being destroyed every day.

Despite his harsh criticism of the US delay in approving the latest military aid, Yushchenko acknowledged that Ukraine had been able to regain a significant part of the occupied territory thanks to Western support.

Further progress can be made if allies are united, Yushchenko said.

For Putin, the main geopolitical challenge is freedom and democracy. And today he is using all available resources to show that the Western world is weak and incapable of uniting, Yushchenko said.

He said he believed Ukraine's victory was inevitable, given the sacrifice of the country's citizens to fight, and saw the war as a larger, defining battle to defend democracy against tyranny and imperialism .

Yushchenko came to power as the leader of the popular opposition during the 2004 Orange Revolution protests, defeating Putin's preferred candidate. As president, he insisted that Ukraine emerge from Moscow's shadow and integrate more closely with Western Europe.

But his presidency was marked by political skirmishes that paralyzed the government and prevented the adoption of promised reforms. He lost power amid a plummeting Ukrainian economy during the 2008 global financial crisis and tensions with Russia highlighted by a dispute over gas prices.

Yushchenko survived dioxin poisoning during his 2004 election campaign, and several former Russian intelligence officers have accused Moscow of being behind the poisoning.

The poisoning forced Yushchenko to temporarily abandon campaign activities in the midst of Ukraine's hotly contested presidential race, and severely disfigured his face. But it also earned him the sympathy of many Ukrainians. He said he subsequently underwent more than two dozen surgeries.

Arhirova reported from Kyiv, Ukraine. Associated Press writer Marc Levy in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, contributed to this report.

