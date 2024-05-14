US orders China-backed crypto miner to sell land near military base





U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen delivers remarks during the Treasury Department Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States conference at the Treasury Department in Washington, DC, September 14, 2023.

Olivier Douliery | Afp | Getty Images

US President Joe Biden on Monday issued an order forcing a China-backed cryptocurrency mining company to sell land near a Wyoming nuclear missile base, citing national security concerns.

The MineOne company acquired the real estate in June 2022, placing its operations less than a mile from Francis E. Warren Air Force Base, a “strategic missile base and a key part of the U.S. nuclear triad,” according to the House White.

The company's site contained “specialized equipment of foreign origin potentially capable of facilitating surveillance and espionage activities,” the presidential decree states.

Biden said there was “credible evidence” to believe the company, a British Virgin Islands company majority-owned by Chinese nationals, “may take actions that would threaten to harm the national security of the United States “.

MineOne was ordered to dispose of the land within the next 120 days and remove certain improvements and equipment from the property. The company did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

The move by the Biden administration comes amid a broad crackdown on Chinese businesses in the United States ahead of the upcoming presidential elections and tensions between the world's two largest economies.

In April, Biden signed legislation to force the divestment of social media platform TikTok from its Chinese parent company ByteDance over national security concerns. At the same time, the administration is expected to impose new tariffs on several Chinese imports of electric vehicles, medical supplies and other equipment, as early as Tuesday.

The latest order targeting MineOne follows an investigation by the U.S. Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, a government agency chaired by the U.S. Treasury Department that investigates deals with the companies for national security reasons.

A 2018 law granted CFIUS the authority to review real estate transactions near sensitive U.S. installations, including FrancisEWarren Air Force Base.

In September, Biden issued an executive order directing the committee to consider more national security risk factors in its assessments. The agency also launched an investigation into TikTok.

According to the White House order, the purchase of the MineOne property was only filed with CFIUS after the agency launched an investigation following a public tip.

In a statement from U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the ruling against MineOne “highlights the critical gatekeeper role that CFIUS plays in ensuring that foreign investments do not undermine our national security” .

China has also increased its surveillance of U.S. companies in recent years, citing national security concerns. The country recently strengthened its laws prohibiting the sharing of state secrets to include a broad category of “work secrets.”

The country also blocked some U.S. technology companies like Micron from selling to the country's critical infrastructure after a security review and crackdown on a number of foreign consulting firms last year.

