UK real wages rise at fastest pace in two years as unemployment rises | UK Unemployment and Employment Statistics





Real wage levels for UK workers are rising at the fastest pace in more than two years despite a cooling labor market leading to rising unemployment and job losses, the latest official figures show.

The latest data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) shows that a mild recession in the second half of 2023 will have an impact on demand for workers, but the impact on wages will be slower.

The ONS said unemployment rose by 166,000 between the last three months of 2023 and the first three months of 2024, taking the unemployment rate from 3.8% to 4.3%.

Employment fell by 178,000 over the same period, and further evidence of a cooling labor market came with job vacancies falling by 26,000 to 898,000 in the three months to April.

The rate of economic inactivity in the UK jumped from 21.9% in the last three months of 2023 to 22.1% in the January-March period. In the first quarter of 2024, the number of people inactive due to long-term health problems increased by 20,000 to 2,820,000. New record high.

Earnings figures from the ONS show total pay, including bonus payments, was 5.7% higher than a year earlier in the three months to March and unchanged in February. Ordinary wages excluding bonuses also increased by 6%.

The annual inflation rate measured by the consumer price index fell from 4% in January to 3.4% in February and 3.2% in March.

Income growth and worker demand are two indicators being closely watched by Bank of England rate-makers and the latest figures will provide a mixed message to Threadneedle Street as it considers whether borrowing costs will be cut next month.

Speaking on Tuesday, the bank's chief economist, Huw Pill, said it was not unreasonable to think the central bank could consider cutting interest rates, currently at 5.25%, over the summer. Financial markets estimate a roughly 50% chance that the bank will begin cutting interest rates at its meeting next month.

Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt said: “This is the 10th consecutive month that wages have risen faster than inflation, which will help ease cost-of-living pressures on families. And while we are dealing with some issues in labor supply, including the impact of the pandemic, I am confident that we will begin to increase the number of people working as reforms to childcare, pension tax reform and welfare come online.

Alison McGovern, Labour's acting shadow work and pensions secretary, said: The morning after Rishi Sunak told us his plans were working, these dire new figures show the situation is falling, with employment falling, economic activity sluggish and unemployment rising. It proves that it is getting worse.

Given that NHS waiting lists have soared and the Conservatives have brought the NHS to its knees, it is no surprise that there are now record numbers of people losing their jobs due to long-term illness.

Liz McKeown, Director of Economic Statistics at the ONS, said: There continue to be tentative signs that the jobs market is cooling, with declines in employment and the number of salaried workers according to household surveys in recent periods.

At the same time, the steady decline in the number of jobs has continued for 22 consecutive months, but the numbers are still above pre-pandemic levels. As unemployment also increased, the number of unemployed people per vacancy continued to increase, approaching the level before the outbreak of COVID-19.

Cash-based income growth remains high, the recent decline in interest rates is now leveling off, and real wage growth remains at its highest level in more than two years as inflation falls.

