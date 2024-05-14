What the Methodist Split Teaches Us About America





Last week, hundreds of United Methodist Church (UMC) delegates from around the world sat down to vote on whether to overturn a long-standing ban on the ordination of LGBTQ clergy. The ruling would also determine whether or not to impose a rule barring clergy from presiding over same-sex unions.

The room was unusually silent as delegates recorded their votes. They had gathered to participate in a quadrennial General Conference, during which an elected group of clergy and laity reviewed and revised the Church's rules and social positions on a variety of subjects. When the results were announced, the room burst into tears and cheers. With this vote and several others, more than 50 years of laws, doctrines and social positions intended to restrict the full inclusion of LGBTQ Methodists have been overturned.

In a dramatic departure from the staid (remarkably congressional) debates, the Methodists began to sing.

Church historian Ashley Boggan told Today Explains Noel King that the UMC schism should matter to Methodists and non-Methodists alike. If you look at Methodist history in the United States, it's a great lens to look at American history, she said.

How did we get here?

For five years, the United Methodist Church has been fighting for its stance on LGBTQ members.

During a single special session in 2019, the UMC voted to strengthen its bans on LGBTQ members, a decision that nearly half of all UMC congregations across the country publicly rejected at the time. over the following years. Thus, in 2022, a breakaway denomination was born: the Global Methodist Church. Traditionalist congregations understood that change was imminent and they wanted no part of it.

Conservative churches began leaving the denomination in droves, and by the time the General Conference met this year, a quarter of American congregations had jumped ship. It was this recently slimmed-down UMC that voted to reverse the Church's anti-LGBTQ stances earlier this month.

What Methodists Say About America

The Methodist Church grew in tandem with the United States. Both are 18th-century experiments in democracy, and each has overcome the great challenges of war, assembly, and an ever-expanding understanding of personhood over the past two centuries, in distinct but parallel paths.

Throughout the 19th century, as the United States grappled with the notion of blackness and the reality of slavery, so did Methodists. In 1844, 40 percent of Methodist congregations broke away to form a breakaway pro-slavery congregation.

This was the last time so many Methodists separated from the mainline denomination. Fifteen years later, the Confederacy also seceded, and a bloody civil war followed shortly thereafter. This parallel has not gone unnoticed.

According to Boggan, in the decades since, this pattern has repeated itself. As the postwar United States rebuilt, the Methodist Church followed suit. In a merger in 1939, Southern and Northern Methodists were united again. As states enacted Jim Crow laws across the country, Methodists created their own system of segregation.

The Methodist Church became a kind of barometer of broader national sentiment, and this extended beyond racial politics. The Church granted full ordination rights to women in 1956, and seven years later, Betty Friedans' The Feminine Mystique took on the problem without naming it.

While all of this may lead us to fear that the current breakup of the Methodist Church is once again a harbinger of violence, it is worth recalling this caveat: the United States, at the time of the Civil War, were extremely Methodist. According to church historian Nathan Hatch, as the Civil War approached, the Methodist Church was the most important national institution other than the federal government. The sheer size of the denomination meant that the political reality of the Church would eventually become the political reality of the country.

Today, church membership is declining and the institutional influence of mainline Protestant churches is significantly diminished (although the exact impact remains debatable). The church is not, as in the 19th century, a scale model of the country. Today, Boggan says, the Church acts more as a lens: a way to see larger national tensions expressed on a smaller scale.

After that ?

At General Conference, several traditionalists told me that their local congregations were still actively considering leaving the denomination. Dixie Brewster, a conservative delegate from Kansas, told me that she feels the UMC is no longer a big tent denomination, and that there seems to be no room for table for the conservative view of traditional marriage and family.

I'm not sure these concerns are justified. On paper, the church today is objectively larger than it was last year. Queer people can obtain ordination and clergy now have the right to perform same-sex marriages.

It is worth noting that a clear majority of delegates also voted in favor of a declaration formally enshrining the right of traditional clergy to refuse to perform a same-sex marriage. In a vote of 479,203 votes, the UMC decided that every member of the clergy has the right to exercise and preserve his conscience when asked to celebrate a marriage, a union or the blessing of a couple.

It seems that this now more progressive UMC is taking a sort of quasi-libertarian path to progress. By removing paper restrictions, Boggan said, conversations about how to best love your neighbor need to change venue. No longer written in the black and white text of the doctrine, the debate is repressed within the four walls of the Church.

While the Methodist Church was once a reliable indicator of national sentiment, it lifted its ban on same-sex marriage nearly a decade after Obergefell v. Hodges did the same for the rest of the country. This is not to say that LGBTQ rights in the United States are set in stone. In Florida, lawmakers have decided that while you can say “gay,” you have to say it with caution. Most Republican states have restricted or outright banned gender-affirming care for minors, and in states where restrictions on LGBTQ people have become stricter, reported hate crimes against LGBTQ elementary and secondary school students quadrupled.

It is unclear whether or not the United Methodist Church will continue to embody these tensions. The mass exodus of conservative congregations was orchestrated by what Boggan called the evangelical wing of the UMC. The wing of the Church most actively engaged in the conservative culture wars has withdrawn from the conversation.

Whether Methodists fall back or further divide remains an open question.

