MAC review recommends retaining two-year postgraduate visas in UK





A major independent review has concluded that postgraduate pathways in England should remain in place after finding no evidence of widespread abuse. This strengthens the hand of universities fighting to maintain the post-study rights of international students.

An evaluation of the treatment by the Immigration Advisory Committee (MAC) found that two-year visas offered to people completing courses that are under attack as part of a wider crackdown on legal immigration do not undermine the integrity and quality of the UK higher education system. .

Instead, visas have helped universities expand the range of courses offered while compensating for financial losses to domestic students and research, and have also served to diversify the range of universities from which international students benefit from their financial contributions, the report said. It was revealed.

Agents who recruit students to courses on behalf of UK universities have been singled out for criticism by the MAC due to the potential exploitation that can result from the poor practices of certain agents who may be misselling UK higher education.

The committee also chastised the government for failing to collect adequate data on the effectiveness of its pathways to achieve its targets, and said data showing large numbers of graduate visa holders had switched to childcare was incorrect.

According to the MAC report, there is evidence that visa holders initially take up low-paying jobs, but their wages rise quickly in the first year, mirroring the pattern of domestic graduates entering the job market.

Brian Bell, professor of economics at Kings College London and chairman of the MAC, said postgraduate courses were a key part of the offer for international students to come and study in the UK.

The tuition fees these students pay help the university cover the losses it experiences teaching and researching British students, he said.

Without these students, many universities would have to downsize and less research would be conducted. This highlights the complex interplay between immigration policy and higher education policy.

A favorable result will come as a relief to many British universities, who feared the report would pave the way for further changes to rules governing international students, but it will not appease right-wing critics who have pushed for tighter restrictions on international students. You may not be able to. Student visa.

Institutions already struggling to overcome sharp declines in enrollment following the abolition of the right to bring dependents for master's students in January have repeatedly warned that further changes could lead to financial chaos.

The MAC, which was critical of the idea of ​​a two-year graduate visa when it was first introduced, has given Home Secretary James Cleverly just two months to review its use, with a particular focus on whether it is being abused.

Those involved responded quickly, and this was often cited in the report itself as a reason why large amounts of data were missing.

In general, the report described the government's data collection plans as unusual, given that the introduction of the visa was a major policy change, and noted that the review was the first large-scale attempt to gather information about the region. For example, what the graduate visa recipient does for work, how much they earn, and whether they stay in the country beyond the two-year limit.

Key trends identified by the Commission include a doubling of the number of visas granted by the second quarter of 2022, the first full year of operation, from 66,000 to 144,000 by 2023. From 2021, the proportion of applicants aged 25 and over will increase by 15 percentage points. Four nationalities – India, Nigeria, China and Pakistan – account for 70% of all graduate visas issued.

Two attempts were made to estimate the employment rate of visa holders. 79% matched their HMRC tax records and 68% worked for at least one month during the first year of obtaining their visa.

The MAC found that people in work had an average monthly income of 1,750, equivalent to 21,000 per year and higher than the 18,000 quoted by the Home Office.

On the issue of visa conversion, the MAC said the data cited by Mr Cleverly in his mandate indicated that the majority of conversions to care work were incorrect, given that some had argued that this route was being used as a backdoor for non-education immigration. . The actual figure is around 20%.

As well as encouraging people to maintain postgraduate visas, the MAC said the government should introduce a mandatory registration system for international recruitment agents. Universities must disclose data on how much they spend on such agents. New migration routes will only be introduced with a clear plan for data collection and universities will be required to provide course outcomes, such as degree classifications, to the Home Office when checking whether a student has taken a particular course.

A government spokesman said ministers were committed to preventing abuse of the immigration system while attracting the best talent to study at world-class universities.

We have already taken decisive action to tackle unsustainable levels of migration, and our plans are working. A spokesperson said visa applications on key routes fell 24 per cent in the first three months of the year compared to the same period last year. .

We are considering the results of our review very closely and will respond fully in due course.

