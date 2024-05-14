U.S. believes Israel has amassed enough troops to launch full-scale incursion on Rafah, officials say





The Biden administration has estimated that Israel has amassed enough troops on the outskirts of the Gaza town of Rafah to carry out a large-scale incursion in the coming days, but senior U.S. officials do not yet know whether it has made the final decision to do so. carry out such a move in direct defiance of President Joe Biden, two senior administration officials told CNN.

One of the officials also warned that Israel was not close to making adequate preparations, including building food, hygiene and shelter infrastructure, before potentially evacuating more than a million Gazans currently residing in Rafah.

If Israel were to launch a major ground operation against Rafah, it would go against months of warning from the United States to abandon a large-scale offensive against the densely populated city. Biden himself expressed this warning in the most explicit terms last week, telling CNN's Erin Burnett that the United States would withhold some additional arms shipments to Israel if it took such a step.

The president has made clear he will not provide certain offensive weapons for such an operation, national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters at the White House on Monday. This has not happened yet.

As the war enters its eighth month, U.S. officials are increasingly questioning Israel's approach to the war, including publicly suggesting that it is unlikely to achieve its stated goal of destroying Hamas and d eliminate its leaders.

On Monday, Kurt Campbell, the number two at the State Department, said there was clearly tension between the two countries over the theory of victory.

Sometimes when we listen closely to Israeli leaders, they mostly talk about the idea of ​​some kind of resounding victory on the battlefield, a total victory. I don't think we believe that's likely or possible, Campbell said, in an apparent allusion to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's repeated references to total victory. We believe that there must be a more political solution. That's one reason the president's team has been so engaged in the surrounding region, Campbell said at the NATO Youth Summit co-hosted by the Aspen Institute.

Going headlong into Rafah could have disastrous consequences, Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned on Sunday.

Israel is about to inherit, potentially, an insurgency with many armed Hamas on the left, or, if it disappears, a vacuum filled by chaos, filled by anarchy and probably filled by Hamas , Blinken said on NBC's Meet the Press on Sunday.

And although the United States believes that Israel will be unable to completely destroy Hamas, the administration believes that Israel has achieved many of its original war goals. State Department spokesman Matt Miller said last week that Hamas had been significantly degraded.

You've seen their ability to launch the type of attacks they carried out on October 7 have been significantly degraded, if not completely eliminated, he said. They could not launch an attack of this magnitude today.

Their underground weapons production factories have been abolished. Most battalion commanders in northern and central Gaza have been eliminated. Israel has achieved many of its military objectives, he continued.

It remains unclear whether senior Hamas leaders are present in Rafah, but the United States continues to assist Israel in its mission to attempt to eradicate as many senior leaders as possible, including by providing significant assistance in intelligence to try to find personalities such as Yahya Sinwar, leader of Hamas in Gaza.

While Biden continues to call on Israel and Hamas to reach a temporary ceasefire agreement and the release of the hostages, privately, senior U.S. officials have not gone so far as to urge Israel to consider putting definitive end to the fighting, according to the senior administration official. However, so far the Biden administration has stepped up pressure on Israel to start focusing much more seriously on post-war projects in Gaza, to little effect.

Israel's lack of interest in so-called tomorrow plans has been a source of growing frustration for Biden advisers, according to one of the senior administration officials, who went so far as to describe Israel as displaying an attitude of believing that post-war Gaza is someone else's problem to solve.

Publicly and privately, the official said, Israel has not expressed a clear position on two major issues: postwar governance and who would oversee the security of the gangs when the war eventually ends.

Blinken publicly called on Israel to engage more seriously in developing a plan for post-war Gaza over the weekend. So far, engagement has been sorely lacking, Blinken said.

We have been working for many weeks to develop essential plans for security, governance and reconstruction. We didn't see this coming from Israel, Blinken said on CBS. We have worked with Arab countries and others on this. We must see it too. We have the same goal as Israel. We want to ensure that Hamas can no longer govern Gaza.

