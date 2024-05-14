A private landlord's unsafe home will result in a large fine for him.





A private landlord who left three of his properties in a dangerous state of disrepair has been ordered to pay almost $14,000 after Burnley City Council filed a court action.

Preston Magistrates' Court heard David Waddington allowed vulnerable tenants to live in conditions that potentially posed a health and safety risk.

These include moisture and mold, exposed electrical hazards, ceiling cavities, excessive cold, and fire hazards.

Waddington promised that essential repairs to Padiham's properties would be carried out, but in reality only carried out minor improvements and did not fix the major issues of concern.

Waddington, whose last address was Pendleton, Clitheroe, admitted three offenses of breaching an improvement notice under the Housing Act 2004. He was fined $3,840 per property (11,520 total) and ordered to pay a $2,000 victim surcharge and $450 in costs.

A council spokesman said: After almost two years of investigation and serving legal notices to the landlord, we have finally secured some form of justice for his tenants.

They were all vulnerable in one way or another and had to live in such harsh conditions that the impact on their health and wellbeing was visible.

The majority of private landlords care about their tenants' living conditions and do their best to look after them. Burnley Council needs to send the message that it will not tolerate poor landlords who do not care about their tenants and the sometimes appalling conditions they are forced to live in. We don't want them in our borough.

The court heard that council staff initially visited one of the properties after a complaint was made. The house's poor condition prompted council officers to inspect other properties owned by Waddington, and similar problems were discovered in two other homes.

Waddington was instructed to carry out a list of repairs to each of the three buildings, but on a return visit officers discovered that only relatively minor work had been done and that there were still outstanding issues that needed to be addressed. He has since received an improvement notice to carry out required work to all properties.

The court heard Waddington was given ample time to comply with the improvement notice but failed to do so. Some work has been completed, but major issues remain unresolved.

The council is working with builders to carry out repairs to remove hazards and make homes safe.

Post expires Wednesday, August 14, 2024 at 9:09 AM.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://burnley.gov.uk/private-landlords-unsafe-homes-land-him-with-large-fine/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos