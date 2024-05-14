Homes are overvalued in much of the United States, with these 5 states topping the list





The most overvalued housing market in America is in Memphis, Tennessee, according to Fitch Ratings. -Getty Images/iStockphoto

Housing in 90% of major U.S. metropolitan areas is overvalued, with the largest increases in Southern states, according to a new report.

The states where the number of homes sold at prices above the long-term average increased the most were Tennessee, Arkansas and South Carolina, according to a report from Fitch Ratings, which looked at prices in the fourth quarter 2023.

Fitch said homes were overvalued nationally by 11.1% at the end of 2023, essentially unchanged from the previous quarter.

In the United States, a typical existing home sold for a median price of $381,400 in December, according to the National Association of Realtors. The national average rent that month was $1,950, Fitch said, based on data from Zillow Z ZG.

While the recent increase in housing listings in some markets is promising, it suggests that the U.S. housing market is showing early signs of normalization. Fitch noted that this pace is tempered by persistently high mortgage rates and rising house prices.

The 30-year mortgage rate averaged 7.09% as of May 9. MarketWatch recently highlighted that some homes are selling well above their asking prices, with demand for home purchases outpacing the number of properties on the market.

Here are the top five states where homes were most overvalued, according to Fitch Ratings, with home price data obtained from Redfin:

State

Annual change in house prices

Median sales price in March 2024

Tennessee

6.2%

$378,600

Arkansas

5.9%

$248,900

Caroline from the south

9.4%

$370,100

Montana

3.8%

$535,000

Alabama

4.3%

$272,700

The Most Overvalued Metropolitan Areas in the United States

Fitch ranked the 50 most populous metropolitan areas in the United States according to their degree of overvaluation.

Among the 50 most populous metropolitan areas, housing prices were most overvalued in Memphis, Tennessee; Buffalo-Cheektowaga-Niagara Falls in New York; and Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson in Indiana, Fitch said.

Housing prices were above long-term averages in these regions due to strong demand as well as rising rents, Fitch noted.

The story continues

Here are the top five:

subway station

Annual change in house prices

Median sales price in March 2024

Memphis, Tennessee.

-1.3%

$172,000

Buffalo-Cheektowaga-Niagara Falls, New York

4.5%

$177,500

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, Indiana.

6.2%

$240,000

Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, Wisconsin.

5.9%

$185,000

Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin, Tennessee.

1.1%

$474,990

True, home prices in Memphis were down 1.3% from the previous year, according to Fitchs' analysis, but home valuations had still increased over the previous five years. The median sale price of a home in the metro area was $172,000 in March 2024, according to Redfin RDFN data.

And the current environment of high rates and prices is here to stay, at least for now, Fitch added. High mortgage rates and bidding wars make homeownership unaffordable for many Americans; Today's buyers would need to earn more than $100,000 a year to be able to afford the monthly housing costs of a median-priced home.

Since the Federal Reserve is unlikely to cut interest rates any time soon, the exceptionally low level of interest rates [mortgage] pandemic rate [are] it's now a thing of the past, Fitch said. As a result, consumers are recalibrating their expectations in the housing market to align with the new normal of higher mortgage rates and home prices.

To this end, house price growth could slow from 5.5% in 2023 to 3% or even 0% in 2024, the company said, which would be the slowest pace of growth since 2019.

