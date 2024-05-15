Army officer resigns over US support for Israeli war in Gaza | Israel's War on Gaza News





Shame and guilt caused Major Harrison Mann to resign in November, but he was afraid to express it sooner.

A former US army officer says his resignation months ago was prompted by his country's unreserved support for Israel's war in Gaza.

Maj. Harrison Mann expressed incredible shame and guilt in a letter posted Monday on LinkedIn. He resigned from the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) in November.

Several other US service members have resigned since the war in Gaza was sparked by a Hamas attack on southern Israel in October. This operation resulted in the deaths of approximately 1,139 people in Israel and the capture of approximately 240 people.

Israel's seven-month-old war has killed more than 35,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza's health ministry, with most of the enclaves of 2.3 million displaced and lacking food and medicine. The United States continues to provide Israel with weapons and intelligence support.

Most of those who left the U.S. military publicly deplored Washington's role at the time, rather than waiting months to explain their departure. American aviator Aaron Bushnell died after setting himself on fire during a protest outside the Israeli Embassy in Washington, DC, in February.

Mann said in his letter that he had been afraid to give reasons for his resignation.

I was scared. Fear of violating our professional standards. Fear of disappointing officers that I respect. Fear of feeling betrayed. I'm sure some of you will feel that way when you read this, he wrote.

Mann shared the memo with colleagues last month before posting it on his LinkedIn profile. He wrote that he felt shame and guilt for helping advance U.S. policies that he said contributed to the massacre of Palestinians.

At some point, regardless of the justification, you either advance a policy that allows mass starvation of children or you don't, he said.

Employee resignations are commonplace at DIA as at other employers, and employees resign from their positions for a number of reasons and motivations, a DIA official told the Reuters news agency.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/5/14/army-officer-resigns-due-to-us-support-for-israels-war-in-gaza The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos