Ticket prices, presales and dates





Today is a great day to be a Childish Gambino (aka Donald Glover) fan. Four years after his last studio album, the actor/singer/rapper/comedian/writer/producer has released new music, released a new music video, and announced a world tour. He might be the busiest man in show business.

The newly released Childish Gambino album Atavista isn't exactly a new album, but it is the 'complete version' of 3.15.30. 3.15.30 is a 2020 album that includes one previously unheard song and a few new verses. But we still have a brand new album to look forward to in the summer, which will apparently be Glover's last album under the Childish Gambino moniker.

Most importantly, fans can experience Glover's new music live and in person as he embarks on his New World Tour starting in August. Here's everything you need to know about his shows in the UK and how to buy tickets.

When will Childish Gambino bring his new world tour to the UK?

Childish Gambino will play five dates in the UK between November and December 2024. A full list of his UK shows is below:

26 November: Manchester, AO Arena 28 November: Glasgow, OVO Hydro 30 November: London, O2 Arena 1 December: London, O2 Arena 3 December: Utilita Arena, Birmingham When will tickets go on sale? ?

Please check if you are available on the morning of Friday, May 17th. The New World Tour general sale begins at 10am BST. Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.

Are there any reservations?

Pre-sales began shortly after Glover's announcement on Tuesday, May 14th at 10am.

Another pre-sale for Three+ members will take place on Wednesday, May 15th at 10am, and a presale will take place on Thursday, May 16th at AEG, where you can register.

How much do Childish Gambino tickets cost?

Prices vary depending on location. Currently we know that his Glasgow show starts from £64.15, while his B'ham date starts from £65.20 plus booking fee.

Pricing for other venues is not yet available, but this page will be continuously updated.

Can I go VIP?

Yes, you can do so through our official accommodation partner, Seat Unique. The package comes with premium seating, arrival through a hospitality entrance, premium dining options, and other great things. Find out more here.

Who is supporting it?

For his performances in the UK, Glover is receiving support from Ghanaian-American singer Amaarae.

Where else will Donald Glover perform as part of his 2024 New World Tour?

He will stop in cities across North America, Canada and Europe before arriving in the UK. After that, he plans to head to Australia.

When was the last time he went on tour?

This world tour is Childish Gambino's first world tour since 2019 following the release of 'This Is America'. He played two nights at London's O2 Arena in March 2019.

The new Childish Gambino tour of the UK has been a long time coming, but our patience has finally paid off!

