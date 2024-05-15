Hong Kong leader condemns Britain after three men accused of spying in city





Hong Kong CNN —

The Hong Kong leader responded Tuesday after British police charged three people with spying on behalf of the city's intelligence agency.

Three men appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London on Monday on charges of national security crimes, including assisting Hong Kong's intelligence service, city police said.

The statement said Chi Leung (Peter) Wai, 38, Matthew Trickett, 37, and Chung Biu Yuen, 63, were also charged with foreign interference, but did not specify who they had spied on.

Relations between Hong Kong and its former colonial ruler, Britain, have soured in recent years following mass pro-democracy protests in the Chinese city in 2019 and 2020.

The British government has criticized Hong Kong's China-backed crackdown on virtually all dissent in the years since the protests, and authorities have reacted angrily to Britain for providing safe haven to pro-democracy leaders sought by Hong Kong police.

On Tuesday, Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee claimed the British charges against the three men were a fabrication.

The Chinese side resolutely rejects and strongly condemns the so-called British manipulation of the incident and unfair accusations against the Hong Kong government, directly referring to the statement from the Chinese Embassy in London also released on these charges.

On Monday, a Chinese embassy statement strongly condemned Britain's unfair criticism of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government.

According to PA media, the charges against the three men are that Yuen, Wai and Trickett engaged in intelligence gathering, surveillance and fraudulent activities that could materially benefit foreign intelligence services between December 20, 2023 and May 2, 2024. They claim that they have agreed to do so. .

Police also claimed three people forced their way into a UK residential address on May 1, according to PA.

All three were granted bail but banned from traveling abroad. District Judge Louisa Cieciora said people must adhere to a nightly curfew and report weekly to their local police station.

Hong Kong leader Li said at a news conference on Tuesday that one of the people charged was an office manager at Hong Kong's economic and trade office in London, but did not comment directly when asked whether he was involved in the surveillance of Hong Kong dissidents in the UK.

Mr Lee, a former city security chief, said the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office exists to promote cultural and economic interaction with British people and businesses and that attempts to make unfair accusations against the Hong Kong government were unacceptable.

The Metropolitan Police said it had charged the men with assisting a foreign intelligence service under Britain's National Security Act.

As part of this investigation, a number of arrests and searches were made across the UK. Commander Dominic Murphy of Metz's Counter-Terrorism Command said in a press release that the Counter-Terrorism Policing Network while in command from London played a critical role in disrupting this activity and that we have been working closely with the Crown Prosecution Service from the start of the investigation.

The Met Police said investigations were ongoing but added there was no threat to the wider community.

