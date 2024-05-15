A small, well-built Chinese electric vehicle poses a big threat to the American auto industry





LIVONIA, Mich. (AP) A small, low-cost electric car called the Seagull has U.S. automakers and politicians shaking their heads.

The car, launched last year by Chinese automaker BYD, sells for about $12,000 in China, but drives well and is assembled with craftsmanship that rivals U.S.-made electric vehicles, which cost three times more expensive. A shorter-range version costs less than $10,000.

Tariffs on imported Chinese vehicles will likely keep the Seagull from U.S. shores for the time being, and it would likely sell for upwards of $12,000 if imported.

But the rapid emergence of low-cost electric vehicles from China could shake up the global auto industry in a way not seen since the Japanese automakers boomed during the 1970s oil crisis. BYD, which stands for Build Your Dreams, could be a nightmare for the American auto industry.

Any automaker that doesn't pay attention to them as a competitor will be lost when it comes to its market, said Sam Fiorani, vice president of AutoForecast Solutions near Philadelphia. BYD's entry into the US market is not an if. It's a when.

American politicians and manufacturers already view Chinese electric vehicles as a serious threat. The Biden administration is expected to announce 100% tariffs on electric vehicles imported from China on Tuesday, saying they pose a threat to U.S. jobs and national security.

READ MORE: China to challenge Biden's electric vehicle plans at World Trade Organization

The Alliance for American Manufacturing argues in a paper that government-subsidized Chinese electric vehicles could end up being an extinction-level event for the U.S. auto sector.

Earlier this year, Tesla CEO Elon Musk told industry analysts that Chinese electric vehicles were so good that without trade barriers, they would virtually demolish most other automakers in the world.

Outside of China, electric vehicles are often expensive and aimed at a niche market with higher incomes. But Chinese brands, which are not yet known on a global scale, offer affordable options that will appeal to the greatest number of people, just as the American, European and many other governments are encouraging the abandonment of gasoline vehicles. to fight climate change.

Western markets have not democratized electric vehicles. They've gentrified electric vehicles, said Bill Russo, founder of consultancy Automobility Ltd. in Shanghai. And when we gentrify, we limit the size of the market. China aims to democratize electric vehicles, and this is what will allow Chinese companies to succeed on a global scale.

In a huge garage in an industrial area west of Detroit, a company called Caresoft Global tore apart a Seagull that its Chinese office had purchased and shipped to the United States.

Company President Terry Woychowski, former chief engineer of large pickup trucks at General Motors, said the car was a wake-up call for the U.S. auto industry, which is years behind China in design of low-cost electric vehicles.

After the teardown, Woychowski, who has been in the auto business for 45 years, said he wondered if U.S. automakers could adapt. Things will have to change dramatically to be able to compete, he said.

There isn't a single miracle that explains how BYD can make the Seagull for so little. Instead, Woychowski said the entire car, which can travel 255 miles per charge, is an exercise in efficiency.

Rising labor costs in the United States are part of the equation. BYD can reduce costs with its expertise in manufacturing batteries primarily for consumer products using lithium iron phosphate chemistry. They cost less but have a shorter autonomy than most current lithium-ion batteries.

Americans are still learning how to make cheaper batteries, Woychowski said. Ford is building a lithium iron phosphate battery factory, using technology from China's CATL.

BYD makes many of its own parts, including electric motors, dashboards, bodies and even headlights. It also benefits from its huge turnover of 3 million vehicles sold worldwide last year.

By having it all in-house and vertically integrated, they have an incredible advantage, Woychowski said.

BYD designs every aspect of its vehicles with cost and efficiency in mind. For example, the Seagull has only one wiper, eliminating a motor and an arm, saving weight, cost and labor for installation.

U.S. automakers don't often design their vehicles that way and incur excessive engineering costs, Woychowski said. Pipes, for example, must meet long-standing requirements in combustion engines for strength and the ability to carry fluids under high pressure, many of which are not needed for electric vehicles, he said. added.

The weight savings add up, allowing the Seagull to travel further on a charge with a smaller battery. For example, the Seagull tested by Caresoft weighs 2,734 pounds (1,240 kilograms), about 900 pounds lighter than a Chevrolet Bolt, a slightly larger electric vehicle made by GM.

So Detroit must quickly relearn much of the design and engineering to keep pace while abandoning century-old vehicle-building practices. The trick will be determining which procedures to keep for safety and quality reasons, and which to abandon because they are not necessary, he said.

You’re going to have to come in and be dead serious about this, and you better leave your paradigms at the door,” Woychowski said. “Because you’re going to have to do things differently.

Even with its minimalist design, the Seagull still has a quality feel. The doors close securely. The gray synthetic leather seats have stitching that matches the bright green color of the bodywork, a feature usually found in more expensive cars. The Seagull Flying Edition tested by Caresoft has six airbags, rear disc brakes and electronic stability control.

A brief ride by a reporter through some connected parking lots showed that it operates quietly and handles curves and bumps as well as more expensive electric vehicles.

While acceleration isn't mind-blowing like other EVs, the Seagull is peppy and would have no problem entering a highway in heavy traffic. Woychowski says its top speed is limited to 81 mph (130 kilometers per hour).

BYD should modify its cars to meet American safety standards, which are stricter than those in China. Woychowski says Caresoft hasn't done any crash testing, but he estimated it would add a few thousand dollars to the cost.

BYD sells the Seagull, renamed the Dolphin Mini in some overseas markets, in four Latin American countries for about $21,000, double its domestic price. The higher price includes transportation costs, but also reflects the higher profits possible in less cutthroat markets than China.

In Europe, BYD offers larger models like the Seal, which starts at 46,990 euros ($50,000), in France. The Chinese automaker's two biggest overseas markets were Thailand and Brazil in the first two months of this year, according to the China Passenger Car Association.

BYD builds electric buses in California and told the AP last year that it was still deciding whether to sell automobiles in the United States. He is evaluating sites for a factory in Mexico, but it would be for the Mexican market, two company executives. said in media interviews earlier this year.

The company doesn't sell cars in the United States, largely because of a 27.5 percent tariff on the sales price of Chinese vehicles when they arrive at ports. Donald Trump imposed the bulk of the tariffs, 25%, when he was president, and they have been maintained under Joe Biden. Trump says the Biden-backed surge in electric vehicles will cost U.S. factory jobs, sending the work to China.

The Biden administration has supported legislation and policies aimed at building an electric vehicle manufacturing base in the United States. The administration is also investigating Chinese-made cars that may collect sensitive information.

Some members of Congress are urging Biden to ban imports of Chinese vehicles, while others have proposed even higher tariffs. This includes vehicles made in Mexico by Chinese companies that would now be largely exempt from tariffs.

Ford CEO Jim Farley saw Caresoft's work on the Seagull and observed BYD's rapid growth across the world, particularly in Europe, where he led Ford's operations. He decides to change companies. A small team at Skunkworks is designing a new small electric vehicle from scratch to keep costs low and quality high, it told analysts earlier this year.

Chinese manufacturers, Farley said, sold almost no electric vehicles in Europe two years ago, but they now have 10% of the electric vehicle market. It is likely that they will export worldwide and eventually sell to the United States.

Ford is preparing to counter this. Don't take anything for granted, Farley said. This CEO doesn't do it.

Associated Press writers Paul Wiseman and Didi Tang in Washington contributed to this report. Moritsugu reported from Beijing.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pbs.org/newshour/economy/small-well-built-chinese-electric-vehicle-poses-a-big-threat-to-the-u-s-auto-industry The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos