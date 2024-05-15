



A report commissioned by the Home Office has found that Britain's graduate visa system is not widely abused and should remain in place.

There have been calls for an independent committee to investigate the visa route after Home Secretary James Cleverly questioned whether it was undermining the integrity and quality of the UK's higher education system.

He wanted to ensure that the route was not abused and that demand for study visas was not driven more by the desire to emigrate than to educate.

The independent Immigration Advisory Committee (MAC) has found no evidence of serious abuse of the route, which now allows international students to remain in the UK for two to three years after graduation.

The MAC review concluded that postgraduate courses do not undermine the integrity and quality of the UK higher education system and help universities compensate for financial losses to domestic students and research through international tuition revenue.

University leaders have urged ministers to end harmful uncertainty over the future of postgraduate courses by announcing there will be no changes.

Since the introduction of the route in July 2021, there has been a significant increase in the number of postgraduate visas granted (PA).

Immigration advisers have warned universities will have to cut back on courses if the government decides to abolish post-study visas, which allow graduates to stay in the UK for several years after completing their studies.

Mr Cleverly has come under pressure from some Conservatives to restrict postgraduate visa routes. Last week, former immigration secretary Robert Jenrick published a report calling for the visa to be abolished.

A report published by the Center for Policy Studies argued that graduate visas allow people to work for very low wages in the gig economy, and that this route is being widely abused.

Data published alongside the MAC review showed that the 73 per cent of graduates employed for at least one month in 2022/23 earned an average annual income of $17,815. For the 27% employed throughout the year, this was 26,460 people.

Responding to the report, Mr Jenrick said the huge increase in graduate visa holders was concentrated at lower-ranked universities, adding: This route doesn't attract the best talent. He denounced the report as a 'sham', saying its conclusions were clearly constrained by the narrow scope of reference deliberately set by the government.

The MAC review said it was concerned that international students were likely to be exploited due to poor practices by some agents recruiting overseas workers who could missell UK higher education institutions, but stressed that this was a separate issue from abuse of the graduate route.

The report shows a significant increase in the number of postgraduate visas granted since the route was introduced in July 2021.

According to the MAC, in 2023, 114,000 visas were issued to primary applicants, with an additional 30,000 visas issued to dependents.

Visa acquisition is mainly concentrated among four nationalities: Indian, Nigerian, Chinese and Pakistani, which account for 70% of graduate visas, with India accounting for more than 40%.

Postgraduate visa holders initially engage in many low-paying jobs, but their outcomes improve over time, the report found.

The MAC review was unable to assess the risk of overstay due to a lack of Home Office data.

Home Secretary James Cleverly has commissioned a review to ensure the graduate visa route is not being abused (PA).

The report warned: Potentially incorrect practices by some agents recruiting international students risk undermining the integrity of UK higher education.

In February, British universities said they would review their international student admissions procedures following allegations of bad practices by agents recruiting overseas students.

The MAC recommended that the government should establish a mandatory registration system for international recruitment agents and require universities to publish data on their use of agents to protect the integrity of the UK higher education system.

Professor Brian Bell, Chairman of the MAC, said: Our review recommends that the postgraduate route should remain intact and not undermine the quality and integrity of the UK higher education system.

Vivienne Stern, CEO of Universities England, said: The MAC's recommendation that postgraduate courses should maintain their current conditions is very important and welcome.

The uncertainty caused by the visa review decision was toxic.

Tim Bradshaw, CEO of Russell Group, which represents some of the UK's most select institutions, said: “We recognize concerns about the behavior of some of our deputies and will support targeted action to address this.

However, MAC's overall message is that postgraduate pathways are achieving the targets set by the government.

We therefore urge Ministers to end the uncertainty and confirm as soon as possible that the route will continue in its entirety.

A government spokesperson said: We are committed to attracting the best and brightest to study at our world-class universities while preventing abuse of our immigration system. That is why the Home Office has commissioned an independent review of postgraduate pathways.

We have already taken decisive action to tackle unsustainable levels of immigration, and our plans are progressing well, with the number of visa applications on key routes falling by 24% in the first three months of this year compared to the same period last year.

We are considering the results of our review very closely and will respond fully in due course.

