The United States removes Cuba from the list of countries that do not fully cooperate against terrorism





WASHINGTON The United States has removed Cuba from a restricted list of countries it says are not fully cooperating in its fight against terrorism, a State Department official said Wednesday.

The official cited the resumption of police cooperation between Cuba and the United States as one of the reasons why the previous designation was not deemed appropriate.

The department determined that the circumstances of Cuba's certification as a non-fully cooperating country changed between 2022 and 2023, the official said.

The move marks a tepid, if symbolically important, move by the Biden administration, which so far has largely maintained Trump-era restrictions on the communist-ruled island.

The Counterterrorism Cooperation List, which the State Department is required by law to provide to the U.S. Congress, is not the same as the list of state sponsors of terrorism, according to the department official.

Former US President Donald Trump designated Cuba as a state sponsor of terrorism just before leaving office, a move that Cuba said contributed to a severe economic crisis on the island and shortages of food, fuel and medicines.

The move by the Biden administration could well be a prelude to the State Department reviewing Cuba's designation as a state sponsor of terrorism, William LeoGrande, a professor at the American University in Washington, told Reuters.

The State Department official said the designation of state sponsor is determined by separate statutory criteria.

Any future review of Cuba's status will be based on law and criteria established by Congress, the official said.

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez applauded the Biden administration's decision Wednesday, but said it did not go far enough.

The United States has just admitted what is known to all: that #Cuba collaborates fully in efforts against terrorism, Rodriguez posted on X.

Any political manipulation of this issue must stop and our arbitrary and unfair inclusion on the list of countries supporting terrorism must end, he added.

North Korea, Iran, Syria and Venezuela remain listed as not fully cooperating with U.S. counterterrorism efforts, the official said.

