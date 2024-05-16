



Axing the northern leg of high-speed Line 2 will hamper the growth of Britain's largest regional city unless replacement rail capacity is built, the government's chief infrastructure adviser warns, with demand for the line expected to surge over the next 20 years. I did.

Sir John Armitt, chairman of the National Infrastructure Commission, said on Thursday he was very concerned that ministers appeared to have no plan to address bottlenecks over the next few years.

He was speaking as the NIC published its annual update warning that delays in investment in infrastructure risk hampering economic growth and threatening the government's net zero target.

Armitt said it was not too late for ministers to catch up with infrastructure targets in a number of areas, but warned that the window to do so was closing.

He said avoiding big decisions over the next 12 months would put key goals of net zero, local economic growth and environmental protection at risk.

The NIC said around two-thirds of infrastructure spending over the next 20 years should be funded by the private sector, but urged ministers to increase public spending in line with inflation.

The government plans to increase public investment in infrastructure to about $20 billion to $30 billion a year from 2023 to 2025, but has warned that capital spending will be frozen beyond that point.

Additional private sector financing for energy, water and communications networks will be needed over the next 20 years and will have to be paid for by consumers through their bills, the NIC said.

NIC defended privatized water systems as providing more reliable supplies, saying this was especially true in the water sector where rate increases were needed to address sewage pollution.

NIC said the number of unplanned water outages has doubled in 2022-23 compared to 2021-22, and water leak rates have increased over the past two years, but customers are still five times less likely to experience an unplanned service interruption than in the early 1990s. He told NIC.

The advisory body also reiterated its call for mandatory introduction of smart water meters to avoid water shortages and droughts.

The NIC said the government would not meet its heating decarbonisation targets, including its target of installing 600,000 electric heat pumps per year by 2028.

The government has repeatedly called for hydrogen to be ruled out as an alternative to fossil fuels in domestic boilers and said plans should be launched to decommission or repurpose the gas grid.

Armitt had previously been critical of Chancellor Rishi Sunak's decision in October to cancel the Birmingham to Manchester section of HS2, originally intended to free up capacity between Britain's two largest regional cities.

The government has since insisted that sections of the route on England's busiest intercity rail corridor will be able to cope with the future at its current capacity due to reduced demand for rail after the pandemic.

However, NIC's own analysis of central government and rail industry data for three large cities in the North and Midlands shows that overall passenger arrivals over the next 20 years could be significantly higher than in 2019, particularly in Birmingham.

By 2045, passenger arrivals in Britain's second largest city could rise by up to 61% above pre-pandemic levels, with increases of up to 38% and 50% in Manchester and Leeds, respectively.

Leeds was removed from the HS2 network by the government in 2021.

The NIC said congestion could get much worse if capacity is not increased.

Armitt gave a straightforward answer that said the committee was concerned about the knock-on effects of canceling the North Bridge.

The NIC is not suggesting that the north leg of HS2 should be restored…but capacity constraints cannot be ignored, he said.

Ministers should explore different ways to improve capacity, Armitt said. Otherwise, there is a risk that the UK will not achieve the benefits of economic growth and increased levels of economic activity.

Thursday's report comes after the House of Commons Public Accounts Committee warned this week that the UK government lacks the skills and capacity needed to deliver on its plans to oversee $805 billion in infrastructure spending.

A Department for Transport spokesman said it disagreed with the NIC's findings on HS2, adding that the facts had changed in relation to the project.

That's why we're changing our approach and reallocating the $36 billion we saved in the second phase. [of HS2] They added that they refer to the government's Network North plan for alternative regional transport investments, engaging in transport projects that will boost economic growth and benefit more people in more places, faster.

Responding more broadly to the NIC's annual update, the government said it was ensuring the infrastructure it needed to grow the economy, improve people's lives and tackle climate change.

