China sells record amount of US debt amid signs of diversification





(Bloomberg) — China sold a record amount of U.S. Treasury and agency bonds in the first quarter, underscoring a decision by Asian countries to diversify away from U.S. assets as trade tensions persist.

Beijing offloaded a total of $53.3 billion in Treasury and agency bonds combined in the first quarter, according to calculations based on the latest data from the U.S. Treasury Department. Belgium, often seen as a custodian of Chinese assets, sold $22 billion in Treasury bonds during the period.

Chinese investments in the United States are drawing renewed investor attention as tensions between the world's largest economies could worsen. President Joe Biden unveiled significant tariff hikes on a series of Chinese imports, while his predecessor Donald Trump said he could impose a levy of more than 60% on Chinese goods if he were elected.

As China sells both, even though we are closer to a Fed rate cut cycle, there should be a clear intention to diversify away from US dollar holdings, Stephen Chiu said , chief FX and rates strategist for Asia at Bloomberg Intelligence. China's sales of U.S. securities could accelerate as the U.S.-China trade war resumes, particularly if Trump returns to the presidency, he said.

With China's sale of dollar assets, its gold reserves have increased in the country's official reserves. The precious metal's share of reserves rose to 4.9% in April, the highest according to central bank data dating back to 2015.

China and countries with close ties to it have increased their gold holdings in their foreign exchange reserves since 2015, while U.S. bloc countries have kept them broadly stable, said Gita Gopinath, first deputy managing director of the Monetary Fund. international, in a press release. speech this month. This suggests that gold purchases by some central banks may have been driven by concerns about the risk of sanctions, she said.

