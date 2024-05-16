Who benefits from US tariffs on Chinese imports? Experts weigh in | US Election News 2024





The trade war between the United States and China continued this week with its latest salvo, a move that comes amid a heated race for the White House.

On Tuesday, US President Joe Biden announced tariff hikes on imports of various Chinese products, worth $18 billion.

Lithium-ion batteries account for $13 billion of total imports, while some steel and aluminum products, as well as items like medical gloves and syringes, accounted for the remaining $5 billion.

Experts say tariffs on these products will likely have limited effects on consumer goods prices and economic growth. The biggest gain, they say, may lie at the polls, as Biden fights for a second term in the White House.

These tariffs are very marginal and their impacts on the economy will be due to a rounding error, Bernard Yaros, chief US economist at Oxford Economics, told Al Jazeera.

Even if the tariffs don't change much for the U.S. economy, it's still good policy to do so, especially during an election, Yaros added.

Force projection

The United States is expected to hold a presidential vote in November, and Biden is expected to face his predecessor, former Republican President Donald Trump, in a hotly contested race.

Trump has long sought to project a hard-man image, particularly on foreign policy and the economy, while portraying his Democratic rival as weak. Biden, however, has sought to deflect that criticism by imposing policies that, in some cases, build on those of Trump.

A January paper (PDF) from the National Bureau of Economic Research suggests that tariffs can pay political dividends, even if they don't translate into substantial employment gains.

The paper examines the period from 2018 to 2019, when Trump imposed harsh tariffs on China and other countries, targeting products like aluminum, washing machines and solar panels.

The study found that residents of U.S. regions most exposed to tariffs on imports were less likely to identify as Democrats and more likely to vote Republican.

The report concluded that voters responded favorably to the tariffs despite their economic cost, which took the form of tariff retaliation from China.

Tariffs are good policy, even if the economics don't work, Yaros said.

Calling on the rust belt

Biden and Trump are in a neck-and-neck race, with some polls showing the Republican candidate ahead of the incumbent in key states.

A poll this week found that former US President Donald Trump had an advantage over President Biden in a few key states. [File: Brendan McDermid and Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters]

A poll this week by The New York Times, Siena College and the Philadelphia Inquirer, for example, found that Trump had an advantage in key states like Arizona, Nevada and Georgia.

Biden appeared in one of those states, Pennsylvania, last month to announce plans to triple tariffs on Chinese steel. Pennsylvania is part of the Rust Belt, a region historically known for its manufacturing sector, and the state itself is famous for its steel production.

Brad Setser, a senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations, said Biden had also sought to protect other U.S. industries, like the booming electric vehicle (EV) sector.

Its new trade rules will ensure that the United States cannot directly import electric vehicles made in China, Setser explained.

He added that China has built a competitive electric vehicle industry thanks to significant government subsidies and could flood the global and U.S. markets with cheap cars without such measures.

China, with its large automotive needs, has provided many subsidies to its electric vehicle industry, which has led to this strength, Setser said.

It must be recognized that the United States and Europe will use some of these techniques. [of subsidies and tariffs] to build their own industries. It is unrealistic for China to object to other countries doing the same thing.

Protecting the US auto industry will also help Biden in the polls. The sector is historically centered in Michigan, another key battleground state where Biden has recently faced backlash.

Michigan is the birthplace of the uncommitted movement, which encouraged Democrats to refuse to vote for Biden during the primaries and instead vote for the uncommitted option.

The protest was seen as part of a broader, largely progressive reaction to Biden's unwavering support for Israel's war in Gaza.

Looking ahead to November

However, experts who spoke to Al Jazeera questioned whether Biden's newly announced tariffs would shake things up come election time.

The United States imported $427 billion worth of goods from China in 2023, but exported only $148 billion worth of goods to that country in return, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

This trade deficit has persisted for decades and is becoming an increasingly sensitive topic in Washington, especially as China competes with the United States to become the world's largest economy.

Although trans-Pacific trade has benefited both countries by providing cheap goods to American consumers and a large market for Chinese manufacturers, it remains a controversial issue, especially during election times, due to the history of American manufacturing jobs being offshored to the foreigner.

US politicians have also expressed concerns about privacy as Chinese technology enters the North American market.

Although China has promised retaliation for the latest round of tariffs, experts say the measures are likely to be symbolic since the U.S. tariffs themselves are highly targeted.

We do not assume that retaliation will be disruptive, Yaros said. They're not going to raise the bar. This is not their modus operandi [modus operandi] in the past when the United States imposed tariffs.

