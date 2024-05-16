Britain's toxic water: illegal sewage, parasites in your taps





The toxic state of British rivers was revealed yesterday after consumers were told to boil their water before drinking it and a campaigner warned that swimming in Britain's waterways poses a serious risk of death.

Devon residents have been told to boil their tap water from South West Water after 22 cases of the diarrhea-causing illness were confirmed in the area.

Britain's Health and Safety Executive said it had found traces of a parasite called Cryptosporidium in water supplies in the Allston and Brixham Hillhead areas.

It was just hours before it was revealed that a fault that went unreported for 13 hours by United Utilities had led to millions of tonnes of raw sewage being pumped into Lake Windermere, Britain's most famous water body, over a 10-hour period.

The news comes after a cross-party panel of lawmakers found traces of E. coli bacteria, viruses, toxic chemicals and even radioactive substances in water samples taken from rivers and lakes across the country.

Activist Charles Watson, founder of River Action UK, said recent tests conducted on the River Thames ahead of the Oxford-Cambridge Boat Race found levels of E. coli outside the Richter scale, which are not visible to the general public. told the Environmental Audit Committee.

He continued, “As the temperature warms, [] Tens of thousands of families will go to rivers, beaches and lakes. Don't exaggerate. This pathogen level will kill someone.

No one seems interested in that. Water companies will not provide public health guidance on this, and neither will the Environment Agency, Mr Watson said.

Dr Rob Collins, head of policy and science at the Rivers Trust, told the same committee there was no monitoring of pathogens in the river, including Cryptosporidium, which spreads water-borne diseases and is found in Devon water supplies.

Earlier this week, ministers announced they would now carry out testing of the condition of swimming beaches in 12 river systems, which campaigners described as a paltry start compared to the 575 swimming beaches on France's rivers.

The issue of sewage dumping in Britain's waterways has become a major election battleground in some parts of the country.

News of the massive spill in the Lake District and pollution in Devon is likely to put further pressure on Rishi Sunak to take tougher action against the water industry.

Ofwat boss David Black was asked by MPs what the regulator thought about water tariff increases being introduced by water companies, bearing in mind the cost of living pressures many Britons are currently facing.

He said a draft decision on this would be announced by June 12.

You're absolutely right that many of our customers are struggling. The idea of ​​being able to afford an extra $20 per year in water bills may be very difficult for some customers, he said.

He added that support should be provided to customers who are having trouble paying their bills.

Labor shadow environment secretary Steve Reed MP said: The Conservatives have destroyed our water industry. Our drinking water is no longer safe to drink and our rivers are filled with toxic raw sewage.

On Wednesday evening, the Liberal Democrats attempted to change the Criminal Justice Act to hold water managers criminally liable for polluting waterways, but failed to secure sufficient support from lawmakers.

Asked about the Windemere sewage spill, Rivers Minister Robbie Moore said an investigation was currently underway.

He told the Environmental Audit Committee: This is a completely unsatisfactory situation and we look forward to a full investigation being conducted as in this case.

Mr Moore said he could not comment due to the investigation, but said he expected the Environmental Protection Agency to fulfill its duties as a regulator if wrongdoing was discovered, including through appropriate penalties and fines.

I added that I regularly meet with the CEOs of all the water companies in my office to review performance-related indicators.

