Reviews | What being shot in the United States taught me about the dehumanization of Palestinians

It’s a question that has been gnawing at me over the last few months. Was it the shock of such a violent crime in peaceful Vermont? Did my friends and I go to well-known American universities? Did the timing of our shoot during a holiday weekend play a role? I'm sure of it, but for me the determining factor is the rephrasing of the crime: instead of settlements, the Oslo Accords or the Intifada, the conversation around our shooting involved terms like gun violence, crimes hatred and right-wing extremism. Instead of being mutilated in Arab streets, we were gunned down in a small American town. Instead of being seen as Palestinians, for once we were seen as people.

Death and dehumanization are the status quo for Palestinians. We get used to going through checkpoints and having strip searches and assault rifles pointed at us all the time. The result is a constant existential reckoning: If an unarmed autistic man, an 8-year-old boy, and a reporter wearing a vest emblazoned with the Press logo could be perceived as such a threat that they were shot, then I must accept that by existing as a Palestinian, I am a legitimate target.

This dynamic was so pervasive to me that I couldn't put it into words until I left the West Bank to attend college in the United States. My classes gave me the vocabulary to understand dehumanization, the representation of the colonized as a violent primitive. I realized that the infrastructure of occupation, the checkpoints, the detentions, the invasion of armed settlers, is built around the violence I am supposedly capable of, not who I am.

This system of isolated Israeli-only roads, fenced settlements and security walls is an integral part of the psyche of the Israeli state. Yet, far from guaranteeing the security of Israelis, it inflicts massive humiliation on Palestinians. Nearly half of Palestinians alive today were born after the violence of the Second Intifada and interacted with Israelis only within the framework of the security apparatus built in its wake. The military apparatus back home in the West Bank consists of a judge, a jury and an executioner. While West Bank settlers are subject to Israeli civil law, Palestinians are subject to military law. It's like we're all fighters already.

The dehumanization we face is twofold: beyond the daily aspects of our lives, it permeates the media coverage of what we experience. In the news, our activism is presumed, our murderers anonymous and our deaths transformed into statistics. One way or another we die without being killed. The very veracity of our deaths is called into question. The scale of civilian casualties in Gaza should come as no surprise when Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant can talk unchecked about human animals.

