US military sets up temporary pier in Gaza for aid





The US military anchored a temporary pier on the coast of Gaza on Thursday, creating an entry point for humanitarian aid for the enclave, where the flow of supplies across land borders has largely stopped since Israel began its incursion into Rafah last week.

The aid will be loaded onto trucks which will begin disembarking in the coming days, US Central Command said in a statement Thursday morning. U.S. officials said last week that the floating pier and causeway had been completed, but weather conditions had delayed their installation.

Israel has long opposed the creation of a seaport for Gaza, saying it would pose a security threat. As the humanitarian crisis in the territory has worsened in recent months, with severe shortages of food, medicine and other basic necessities, the U.S. military in March announced plans to build a dock temporary to allow the delivery of aid via the Mediterranean Sea.

A US humanitarian aid ship, the Sagamore, departed from Cyprus last week for Gaza and the aid was loaded onto a smaller ship which was awaiting dock installation. The United Nations will receive the aid and oversee its distribution in Gaza, according to Central Command, which said no U.S. troops would set foot in the territory.

Over the next two days, U.S. military and aid groups will attempt to load three to five trucks from the dock and send them to Gaza to test the process set up by the Pentagon, Gen. Charles Q. Brown said , chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

It will probably take another 24 hours to be sure everything is in place, he told reporters Thursday aboard a flight to Brussels, where he was attending a NATO meeting. We have force protection in place, we have contracted truck drivers on the other side and there is fuel for those truck drivers as well.

The Pentagon hopes that operating the dock will provide enough support for about 90 trucks per day, a number that will increase to 150 trucks when the system reaches full operational capacity, officials say.

At a press briefing on Thursday, an Israeli army spokesperson, Lt. Col. Nadav Shoshani, said supporting the temporary pier project was a top priority. He said the Israeli Navy and the 99th Division were supporting the efforts by sea and land respectively.

Aid groups say the devastation in Gaza after seven months of Israeli bombardment, strict Israeli inspections and restrictions on crossings limit the amount of aid that can enter Gaza. Israel argued that the restrictions were necessary to ensure that neither weapons nor supplies fell into the hands of Hamas.

At a press briefing Wednesday, Dan Dieckhaus, director of the U.S. Agency for International Development, stressed that the maritime aid corridor was intended to complement land deliveries, not replace them.

The Pentagon said the pier could deliver up to two million meals a day.

A humanitarian group, World Central Kitchen, built a makeshift pier in mid-March to deliver aid by sea to Gaza for the first time in nearly two decades. But those efforts came to an abrupt halt in early April after seven of the group's workers were killed in an Israeli strike.

Rawan Sheikh Ahmad and Helene Cooper contributed reporting.

