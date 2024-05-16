Will we ever see the Northern Lights again in the UK?





The Northern Lights could twinkle over Britain once again this week, according to the Met Office.

Purple and green lights brightened the skies over Britain last week, twinkling as far south as Yorkshire and even Essex.

The Northern Lights may be visible again this week due to another explosion on the Sun's surface. But it's unlikely to be as spectacular or widespread as last week.

“There remains a slight chance of catching a glimpse of the coronal mass ejection impact overnight from 17 May to 18 May,” the Met Office Space Weather department said.

“This could provide a limited boost to the Northern Lights and some potential for some visibility as far south as northern Scotland or similar latitudes.”

Otherwise, background 'auroral conditions' are expected, he added.

The Aurorawatch app, run by the Space and Planetary Physics group in Lancaster University's Department of Physics, has provided an amber alert suggesting the aurora may be visible from northern latitudes.

When is the best time and place to see the Aurora?

The Met Office says the next time the Aurora will appear this week will be Friday night.

The best time and place to see the Northern Lights is away from light pollution (e.g. outside urban areas) and facing north.

Aurora over Arthur's Seat and Salisbury Crags in Edinburgh. (Photo credit: Jane Barlow/PA Images via Getty Images)

North-facing coasts are some of the best places to see the Northern Lights.

The National Weather Service says the best time to see is when the sky is completely dark and cloudless.

What is the best way to capture the Northern Lights?

Your phone camera can probably “see” the Northern Lights much better than you can. So even if the Northern Lights are faint, you can still capture some great photos, especially using 'Night Mode'.

Modern phone cameras have excellent low-light sensitivity (due to the demand for photography in bars and clubs).

On iPhone, Night Mode automatically activates in low-light environments (a yellow icon appears on the screen).

This means the camera takes multiple photos and combines the 'best parts' into one photo. It often produces better images of the aurora than can be seen with the naked eye.

Many observers have shared camera snaps on X (formerly Twitter) since its reveal last week.

I've taken a few live photos with my iPhone in night photo mode of the truly incredible #Aurora over the UK right now, but it's so bright that you can see the colors, rays and pillars of light filling the northern landscape and directly overhead, so scan from east to west. And watch the change pic.twitter.com/habiUVnOuo

Mark Walters (@MarkWalters_) May 10, 2024

Here's a photo of the Northern Lights taken tonight with an iPhone 15 (exposure: 10 seconds) near York, England.

All Northern Lights images on the internet are just highly exposed photos. Nothing even remotely looks the same to the naked eye. pic.twitter.com/m7jJRITjAG

Shubham (@sy100x) May 11, 2024

I went to investigate the possibility of seeing the Northern Lights in the UK, despite the fact that there is little chance of seeing them in the south. Please do the Met Office differently. No filters at all, just my iPhone. I speak! pic.twitter.com/t5gTVlbaBj

Gianna Pollero (@GiannaPP) May 10, 2024

What happened last week?

On Friday night, May 10th, a fierce solar storm turned the skies over England brilliant pink and green with the Northern Lights.

The Northern Lights could be seen from Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and even southern England.

The U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) issued its first severe solar storm warning since 2005 as the storm exploded toward Earth, raising concerns it could disrupt satellites or power grids.

Coronal mass ejections (CMEs) are huge clouds of solar plasma and magnetic fields released into space after a solar explosion.

It extends for millions of miles and could cause the Northern Lights if it reached Earth's atmosphere.

