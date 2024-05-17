Report: Sprint and T-Mobile Merger Immediately Killed U.S. Wireless Price Competition





from the “you said so” department

Before T-Mobile acquired Sprint, activists, consumer groups, and critics of the deal (myself included) repeatedly warned that the telecom mega-deal would lead to layoffs, fewer than competition, higher prices and lower overall product quality. The Trump FCC and DOJ clearly didn't care; they approved the deal without even reading the reports on the impact of the deal.

T-Mobile CEO John Legere, famous for wearing magenta high-tops and occasionally saying “fuck,” called critics of the deal liars, insisting that the combination of the fourth- and third-largest carriers would lead to lower prices, bold new innovations, untold new synergies. and would be “positive jobs from day one”.

It didn't take long for Legere and T-Mobile executives to be revealed to be liars. T-Mobile quickly decided to lay off 9,000 employees, and the company's competitive advantage completely evaporated. And a new report from Finnish research firm Rewheel found that the merger immediately ended almost all meaningful price competition in the U.S. wireless market:

“Five years later, the Sprint/T-Mobile 4-to-3 mobile merger has made the United States one of the most expensive mobile markets in the world.”

Before the merger, critics of the deal repeatedly pointed out that in every country where regulators allowed a consolidation of four to three mobile operators, it effectively stopped price competition in its tracks. With less incentive to compete on price, U.S. wireless providers simply stopped trying. Today, American consumers once again pay the highest prices in the world for mobile data:

Keep in mind: these studies often can't or don't include all the different ways telecoms overwhelm you with hidden fees and post-sale surcharges (activation fees, etc.), so the impact real impact on consumers financially. is actually probably worse. Also gone are all the little “non-carrier” pro-consumer efforts that T-Mobile tried to use to differentiate itself from AT&T and Verizon.

Employees, now 9,000 fewer, will also tell you that T-Mobile is a shadow of its former self.

Of course, T-Mobile knew this would happen. That was the whole problem. Less competition allows for greater consumer depreciation, higher prices, and greater profits for investors (at first). Trump’s regulators obviously knew this would happen, too; to justify their approval, they came up with a stupid and doomed effort to pretend that Dish would become a viable fourth replacement option (as expected, it did not).

Not only did Trump's regulators not even read the reports on the impact of the deal, but Trump's DOJ's top “antitrust authority,” Makan Delrahim, actively worked with the companies using his personal devices during his free time to ensure the deal is approved by the government. You may recall that T-Mobile hired Corey Lewandowski and increased time spent at Trump hotels to help close a clearly corrupt deal.

That's all, if you're not familiar, not how “antitrust enforcement” is supposed to work, no matter what the “free market” funded think tanks and “libertarian” corporate sector claim. telecommunications.

It's important to remember that previously competitive T-Mobile was a direct byproduct of the Obama Justice Department's 2011 decision to block AT&T's attempted acquisition of T-Mobile. This decision, based in fact on evidence, protected competition and consumer welfare. This story is generally a forgotten memory of telecommunications-funded “free market” think tanks that promote reckless consolidation.

Somewhere, former T-Mobile CEO John Legere is sitting on a huge pile of cash. Perhaps he feels a slight pang at times as he watches the pro-consumer company he helped build gradually transform into AT&T. But T-Mobile executives are so indifferent to the responsibility of lying to regulators that they still haven't bothered to remove Legere's lies from 2019 before the merger from T-Mobile's website.

