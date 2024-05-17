Weakness on Gaza could give Britain's Labor Party a majority in the next election | Israeli Gaza War





Earlier this month people across England and Wales went to the polls in local and mayoral elections in what many saw as a trial run for the next UK general election, expected later this year.

At first glance, the results seemed consistent with the widely predicted Labor Party landslide victory in this general election. The main opposition party won big, while the ruling Conservatives lost more than half of the primaries they fought. But a closer look at voting trends, particularly in strategically important areas, reveals a different reality that should concern Labor central office. In other words, the party did not have a large enough margin to be confident it could form a majority. The government will implement Britain's first-ever electoral system in the coming months.

Indeed, while Labor has undoubtedly increased voter turnout in most areas and even taken control of parliament in places it has not won for decades, it has seen turnout decline in important areas with large student and Muslim populations.

These two demographics, who have traditionally been loyal to the party, were clear about why they decided to leave Labour: Gaza.

Labor's approach to Israel's war in Gaza was found wanting from the start. Indeed, the official party line has often supported the inhumane attacks on 2.3 million Palestinians in the Gaza Strip over the past seven months, leaving nearly 100,000 dead and injured, half of them children. In particular, Labor leader Keir Starmus appeared in a television interview to approve of the Israeli government cutting off water and power to the Gaza Strip, a move that drew large numbers of Muslim voters and students concerned about human rights and the Palestinian struggle. Break away from the party for liberation.

Of course, it is not just students and Muslims who care about human rights and want Labor to change its stance on Israel's war. A YouGov poll commissioned by Action For Humanity last month found that 56% of the British general public and a whopping 71% of likely Labor voters support a halt to arms sales to Israel. The same poll found that even more, 59%, believe Israel is violating human rights in the Gaza Strip. Every poll shows that a majority of the British public now wants the brutal war against Palestinians in Gaza to end. I guess it just comes down to how high a priority you place on this issue when deciding who to vote for in the next general election. As the war continues to wreak havoc on civilians, it is reasonable to expect that more and more voters will turn away from politicians who appear to support Israel's attack on Gaza. This means that Gaza will become a bigger problem for Labor in the coming months unless party leaders can overturn the widespread public perception that they support Israel's war on Palestinian territories.

In Britain's majority vote system, a political party must secure a majority in the House of Commons and secure 326 constituencies to govern alone. To achieve this, Labor will need to win 127 more seats than at the 2019 election. However, if the 9.5% fluctuation rate that the party enjoyed in the local elections is applied to the general election, the number of seats will be less than 100 and the National Assembly may be suspended.

Public figures such as Andy Burnham and Sadiq Khan, who have strongly condemned what is happening in Gaza and distanced themselves from Labour's central policies, are comfortably in the running for mayor of Greater Manchester and London respectively. You won. Independent and Green Party candidates who had made their anti-war stance on Gaza the focus of their campaigns were defeated, taking votes from Labor.

Keir Starmers It is clear what Labor must do now to achieve its long-awaited election victory. It is about taking a clear, moral and principled position against Israel's ongoing attacks on Gaza.

If the party wants to win the next general election by a margin that would give it a Labor majority, it must quickly announce that, once in power, it will not only stop arms sales to Israel, but demand an immediate and unconditional halt to arms sales. In addition to the war in Gaza, it also unilaterally recognized the state of Palestine.

Scenes of death and destruction unfolding in the Gaza Strip, where unprecedented numbers of children were maimed, killed and orphaned, horrified the world. Israel has promised a ground attack on Rafah, where more than a million displaced people are sheltering in an area not much larger than London Heathrow Airport, but it is expected to inflict further suffering on already traumatized residents. Meanwhile, the World Food Program (WFP) has already declared a full-blown famine in Gaza.

Therefore, for Labor, opposing this war is not only an electoral necessity but also a moral responsibility. As the world watches in disgust the horrific and unimaginable suffering inflicted on Palestinians in Gaza, Labor must do the right thing and demand an immediate end to Israeli atrocities, not just to stand with voters . , also to be on the right side of history.

The views expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.

