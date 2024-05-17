UK developing new weapon that can knock drones out of the sky using radio waves





Sign up for the free weekly IndyTech newsletter delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up for the free IndyTech newsletter.

A cutting-edge new weapon that uses radio waves to blow drones out of the sky is being developed for the British military.

Radio Frequency Directed Energy Weapons (RFDEW) emit radio waves that can disrupt or damage critical electronic components in vehicles and drones used by enemy combatants, causing them to stop in orbit or fall from the sky.

It can be used across land, air, and sea, and the range can be expanded to up to 1km in the future.

The release of information about the new weapons comes after Chancellor Rishi Sunak pledged to increase UK defense spending to 2.5% of gross domestic product (GDP) by 2030.

Radio Frequency Directed Energy Weapon (RFDEW), which emits radio waves to disrupt or damage critical electronic components of vehicles and drones used by enemy combatants (MoD Crown Copyright/PA) (PA Media)

Estimated to cost around 10p per radio launch, the technology is being assessed as a cost-effective alternative to existing missiles and could be used to shoot down swarms of dangerous drones.

The technology can be mounted on a variety of military vehicles and uses a mobile power source to generate pulses of radio frequency energy in a beam that can be expanded to fire a series of shots at a single target or strike a series of targets.

Defense Procurement Minister James Cartlidge said: We are already a remarkable powerhouse in science and technology. Developments such as RFDEW not only make our workforce more lethal and better protected on the battlefield, but also ensure the UK remains a world leader in innovation. Military kit.

The war in Ukraine demonstrated the importance of deploying unmanned systems, but we must also be able to defend against them. Increasing defense spending over the next few years will ensure that our Defense Drone Strategy puts us at the forefront of warfare advancements.

The new weapons system will undergo extensive testing with British troops over the summer.

It is being developed by a joint team from the Defense Science and Technology Laboratory (DSTL) and the Department of Defense Equipment and Support (DE&S) working with UK industry under Project Hersa.

DSTL Chief Executive Paul Hollinshead said: These game-changing systems will provide the UK Armed Forces with a decisive operational advantage, saving lives and defeating lethal threats.

These world-class capabilities are possible thanks to decades of research, expertise and investment in science and technology by DSTL and its UK industry partners.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/tech/mod-new-weapon-drones-uk-radio-waves-b2545949.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos