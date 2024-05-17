Austin is no longer in the top 10 largest cities in the United States





AUSTIN (KXAN) — After spending a year at No. 10 on the list of America's largest cities, Austin has fallen in the rankings.

The capital of Texas now ranks 11th on the list. Texas cities that rank higher than Austin are Dallas at #9, San Antonio at #7 and Houston at #4.

The list is ranked based on U.S. Census Bureau estimates from July 2023. According to city officials, Austin saw a net gain of 4,464 new residents between July 2022 and July 2023, bringing the total population to 979,882.

Jacksonville, Fla., took 10th place from Austin, jumping from its 11th place finish last year. Its population is just above that of Austin, with 985,843 residents.

The city said Austin's growth rate during this period was 0.42%, which is just below the national growth rate of 0.5%, but is in line with population growth trends major cities since the pandemic. According to the data, during the same period, four out of five cities with more than 500,000 inhabitants saw their population increase by less than 1% per year.

“For decades, the booming regional economy, coupled with a relatively lower cost of living, has driven substantial population growth in Central Texas,” said Lila Valencia, the city's demographer. “However, with volatility roiling the tech sector, rising housing costs post-pandemic, and more remote work opportunities, it's not surprising to see population growth slow and Austin once again become the 11th largest city.”

As for the Austin area, neighboring suburban towns also experienced cooling. Georgetown, although still in the top 10 fastest growing cities, saw its population expansion rate drop from 14.4% to 10.6%. However, the city remains ranked 8th among cities with the highest numerical increases, with more than 9,000 additional residents during the year.

While Austin fell out of the top 10 on the list, census data shows that Travis, Williamson and Hays counties added more than 400,000 housing units between them, according to the city of Austin. The city said the increased supply and less intense demand could be linked to “the recent stabilization of median home prices and rents in the Austin area.”

Texas' population grew by nearly 475,000 during the same period, more than any other state in the country. As of July 1, 2023, approximately 30,503,301 people resided in Texas, placing the state second behind California, which has a population of just under 39 million.

Of Texas' 254 counties, 177 have experienced an increase in population since July 1, 2022, while 75 have experienced a decline in population. Two counties had no change.

Continuing the trend of recent years, Kaufman County, southeast of Dallas, has grown faster than any other county in the state, with a population change of about 7.5 percent. The county also grew the fastest in the entire country, ahead of Long County, Georgia, which grew 6.5%.

Rockwall, Liberty, Blanco and Chambers counties were all among the 10 fastest-growing counties in the country, each by 5 percent or more. Across the state of Texas, the population increased by 1.58%.

