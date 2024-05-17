Swallow, swift and house martin populations have fallen by almost half, British bird survey finds | Birds





Swallows, swifts and house martins were once common in British towns and cities, adeptly catching insects on the wing. But a final survey of the country's birds shows these spring and summer visitors are becoming increasingly rare.

Populations of these insect-eating birds have fallen by more than 40% over the past decade, according to the latest Breeding Bird Survey (BBS) report.

A decline in insects means there is less food for these birds and their young. Additionally, as older homes are renovated, there are fewer nesting areas and fewer gaps in the roof and eaves.

This graph shows the decline in the population of swallows, robbers, spotted flycatchers, spotted birds, and swifts from 1995 to the present. All are lower than in 1995.

Farmland and forest birds are also in decline, with turtle doves, once common in farmland, having declined by 97% since 1995. It has now become so rare that experts can no longer monitor it effectively. Other farmland birds, such as gray partridges, lapwings and curlews, have all halved in numbers over the same period.

Along with aerial insectivores, several other groups also experienced sustained long-term declines, the researchers wrote in the report. This report shows population trends for 119 species. A total of 42 species are decreasing.

BBS is one of the UK's longest-running citizen science projects, relying on the work of almost 9,000 enthusiasts. Over 30 years, 100 people have submitted records.

Common terns declined significantly between 2022 and 2023, and many are known to have become extinct due to avian influenza. Birds that eat other insects are also declining rapidly. Spotted flycatchers and pied flycatchers have declined by 68% and 59% respectively over the past 30 years.

BBS national organizer Dr James Heywood said: This report not only highlights the decline of a wide range of species groups, from insect-dependent birds to farmland and woodland birds, but also points to additional and serious problems such as avian flu. .

But this isn't all bad news. Birds such as goldfinches, great spotted woodpeckers and nuthatches are doing relatively well. Red kites have been a major success story, with their numbers increasing by 2,200% since the survey began. There has been a 2,300% increase in egrets returning to the UK.

Overall, one-fifth of the 35 species on the rise are invasive species, including ring-necked parakeets and Egyptian geese.

The survey is a partnership project between the British Trust for Ornithology, the Joint Nature Conservation Committee and the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB).

Simon Wotton of the RSPB said: “Looking at this valuable long-term data, we can learn which species need our help most and where our efforts are best spent as we address the nature and climate emergency. Changes in the habitats and populations of some bird species should cause concern and call for action.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/environment/article/2024/may/16/swallows-swifts-house-martins-decline-uk-bird-survey-aoe The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos