Sir Paul McCartney, Britain's first billionaire musician





This year, the combined wealth of 350 individuals and families reached $795.3 billion, which the Sunday Times said was larger than the Polish economy.

But Robert Watts, editor of the Sunday Times Rich List, said this year's list suggested “Britain's billionaire boom is over”.

“Many of our homegrown entrepreneurs have seen their fortunes decline and some of the global super-rich who came here are leaving,” he added.

Mr Watts said: “Thousands of British livelihoods depend to some extent on the super rich.”

“It remains to be seen whether we have now reached the peak of billionaires and what that means for our economy,” he added.

As with previous years, several celebrities have faced “significant financial difficulties,” the paper said.

A difficult year for Virgin Money and space tourism company Galactic has seen Sir Richard Branson's fortune fall to $2.4 billion, its 2000 level.

But Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who bought a 27.7% stake in Manchester United for about $1.25 billion in February, suffered a “significant loss” and was one of the biggest dropouts on the 2024 list.

But the Sunday Times said the 6.16 billion drop in his wealth was mainly due to a significant drop in profits at chemicals giant Ineos Group.

Those whose fortunes have fallen the most include inventor Sir James Dyson and his family, and Andy Currie, who has served as a director of Ineos since 1999.

However, Sir Jim and Sir James are still among the top five richest people in Britain.

New entries this year include Graham King, who the Sunday Times revealed had amassed a $750 million fortune through holiday parks, inheritances and housing asylum seekers for the government.

Jon and Susie Seaton, the couple who founded education publisher Twinkl from their kitchen table in Sheffield and sold a stake in the business valuing it at 500 million, are also on the list, along with Sir Tony Blair's eldest son Euan Blair, who founded the $1.4 billion apprenticeship skills company Multiverse. Yes. .

Formula 1 driver Sir Lewis Hamilton, who is scheduled to transfer from Mercedes to Ferrari for the 2025 season, was also a rookie.

These may be more challenging times to create wealth, but The Sunday Times Rich List continues to uncover entrepreneurs who are building their wealth in a variety of, and often surprising, ways,” Mr Watts said.

“New entries this year include artificial intelligence and virtual worlds, as well as people making money with plumbing supplies and teaching aids.”

