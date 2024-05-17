Britain and Bangladesh have signed an agreement to tackle illegal migration.





At the first Joint Working Group on Home Affairs held in London this week, the two countries pledged to strengthen their partnership and enhance cooperation on economic, cultural and social issues.

Returns Agreements streamline the returns process by eliminating required interviews when there is sufficient evidence for removal.

As a result, failed asylum seekers, foreign criminals and individuals who overstay their visas will all be returned home more quickly.

Minister for Illegal Migration Michael Tomlinson MP said:

Speeding up removal is an important part of our plan to stop people coming or staying here illegally. Bangladesh is a valued partner, and it would be fantastic to strengthen our relationship with them on this and many other issues.

We have already seen clear evidence that these agreements are having a significant impact on illegal migration. Global problems require global solutions, and I look forward to working with Bangladesh and other partners to create a fairer system for all.

The joint working group also committed to:

Continue to facilitate legal immigration through existing visa pathways.

Addressing illegal migration by strengthening cooperation against visa abuse, strengthening data sharing, and capacity building.

Develop an understanding of each other's approaches to tackling serious organized crime.

The working group was formed on the basis of a recent meeting in Dhaka between Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and British Indo-Pacific Minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan. Prime Minister Hasina emphasized that Bangladesh has a zero-tolerance policy towards illegal migration, and Minister Trevelyan thanked Prime Minister Hasina for her help in agreeing a new repatriation agreement.

Last year, 26,000 people who had no right to reside in the UK returned home. This is 74% more than in 2022. A deal signed with the Albanian government to expedite their return home has reduced the number of small boats arriving from Albania by more than 90 people. %.

Bailiff visits increased by 68 per cent last year and the number of arrests more than doubled as Home Office efforts to tackle illegal immigration increased across the country. The detentions began ahead of the first flights to Rwanda eight to 10 weeks later. The government's Rwanda plan will stop vulnerable migrants making the dangerous journey across the Channel and ensure those who come to the UK illegally cannot stay.

