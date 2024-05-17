Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have issues: sources





Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been spending time apart – but they don't want to call it quits just yet.

“Jen and Ben are having problems in their marriage,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly of Lopez, 54, and Affleck, 51. “They started having problems a few months ago as Jen began ramping up her work commitments and preparing for her tour.”

Lopez is set to kick off her This Is Me… Live tour next month in Orlando. The tour comes after the February release of her ninth album, This Is Me…Now, which was accompanied by a film called This Is Me…Now: A Love Story.

“Jen is very focused on her work,” the source tells us. “They are on two completely different pages most of the time.”

The source adds that Lopez recently toured a home in Los Angeles that she says is intended to be an investment property. A second source notes that Affleck is staying at a location in Los Angeles separate from the couple's usual home.

The second source also confirms that the two have no plans to split at the moment, while a third source notes that the duo is working on their relationship.

Us Weekly has contacted both representatives for comment.

Earlier this month, Lopez attended the Met Gala in New York City solo. She co-chaired the May 6 event alongside Anna Wintour, Zendaya, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth.

The day before, Affleck attended the live taping of the Tom Brady roast on Netflix without Lopez. The Oscar winner and his wife haven't been photographed together in recent weeks.

Lopez and Affleck tied the knot in July 2022 in Las Vegas after getting engaged in April of the same year. They had a second ceremony in August 2022 at Affleck's home in Georgia, which was attended by family and friends.

The couple initially dated in the early 2000s after meeting while filming the film Gigli. After getting engaged in November 2002, the duo were due to marry in September the following year, but canceled their nuptials due to “excessive media attention”. They confirmed the end of their engagement in January 2004.

Nearly 20 years later, Lopez and Affleck reconnected following their respective splits from Alex Rodriguez and Ana de Armas. The duo made headlines in May 2021 when they were spotted vacationing together in Montana.

Earlier this year, Lopez said she was as surprised as anyone that she and Affleck had rekindled their romance.

“I fell in love with the love of my life [earlier in life] and for whatever reason, we needed to grow up and do something else,” she explained during a February appearance on the Kyle & Jackie O Show in Australia. “We both moved on and had kids with other people and other relationships, but you know, in my mind I was like, 'Oh, he was kind of The One.'”

After her split from Affleck in 2004, Lopez continued with Marc Anthony. The former couple married in June 2004 and welcomed twins Max and Emme, now 16, in 2008. Lopez and Anthony, 55, separated in 2011 and finalized their divorce three years ago later.

Affleck, for his part, married Jennifer Garner in 2005. The couple share children Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12. Garner, 52, and Affleck announced their separation in 2015 and finalized their divorce three years later.

