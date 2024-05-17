Sunday Times Rich List 2024: Gopi Hinduja and Rishi Sunak top the richest people in Britain.





Stay ahead with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships, and more. Stay ahead with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships, and more.

Britain's so-called immigrant hotel king has topped Britain's rich list for the first time in a year that saw the number of billionaires fall but both the prime minister and king see their vast fortunes rise, new data has revealed.

Asylum tycoon Graham King is now pocketing $3.5 million a day in taxpayers' money for his role in helping transport and house vulnerable migrants amid an ongoing crisis that makes him the 221st richest person in Britain.

He is believed to have amassed a fortune of $750 million through holiday parks, inheritances and housing asylum seekers for the government.

With the Kings' Home Office contract running until 2029, he is expected to become the first man to become a billionaire thanks to increased migration to the UK.

As for the king, Charles's fortune also rose by $10 million last year to $610 million, according to the Sunday Times Rich List.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty also saw their personal wealth rise by $150 million to $651 million.

Britain's richest gypsy, Alfie Best, has seen his wealth increase even further by creating a caravan park in the face of the country's housing crisis.

He is now almost a billionaire, with his net worth increasing by $202 million to $947 million.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty (Stefan Rousseau/PA) (PA Archive)

But despite his enormous wealth, Best recently decided to leave the UK last month for tax purposes.

He criticized Rishi Sunak for leaving, admitting he thought the Conservative chancellor would have had his financial interests in mind.

I thought Rishi Sunak would be like our country's next Jesus, encouraging wealth creators, he said.

There was a person who understood business and married into a wealthy family. How wrong I was.

Best is currently waiting to move to Monaco and enter the so-called millionaire's playground, where residents can enjoy tax-free living.

Alfie Best is on his way to becoming a billionaire (CEOCAST/YouTube)

Celebrities on the list also include the Beckhams, with new data showing their fortune has increased from $30 million to $455 million.

David and Victoria Beckham's wealth increases by $40 million (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

However, the updated Sunday Times Rich List shows a slight decline in the number of British billionaires, from 177 in 2022 to 165 in 2024.

The list includes the 350 richest people in Britain.

People expected to become billionaires in the near future include author JK Rowling, who previously lost her status after donating much of her fortune to charity.

According to the 2024 Rich List, her current net worth is $945 million, a $70 million increase over the past year.

JK Rowling is on track to become a billionaire again (PA Archives)

Meanwhile, according to the list, Paul McCartney is now Britain's first billionaire musician, with his net worth rising from $865 million to $1 billion in 2022.

The increase in his wealth is partly due to his 2023 Got Back Tour and Beyonc's cover of Blackbird from the Beatles White Album.

Paul McCartney is Britain's first musician billionaire (Getty Images)

The richest person in Britain is currently businessman Gopi Hinduja, who makes the list and is worth a whopping $37.2 billion.

He took the top spot after adding another $2 billion to his fortune.

Another notable fortune is that of investor Leonard Blavtanik, who owns a majority stake in Warner Music, with a portion of his fortune valued at $29.25 billion.

This amount was previously at 28.625, but has increased following a 20% rise in the music group's share price.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/life-style/sunday-times-rich-list-gopi-hinduja-rishi-sunak-b2546707.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos