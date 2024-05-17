British Postal Workers' Union warns Daniel Ketensk to strike





Unlock Editor's Digest for free

FT editor-in-chief Roula Khalaf picks her favorite articles from this week's newsletter.

Britain's post office union has issued a strike warning if Czech billionaire Daniel Ketnsk fails to meet demands in his bid to take over Royal Mail, raising the threat of strikes that have plagued the company in the past.

Communications Workers' Union general secretary Dave Ward said the group was determined to take all necessary steps to protect Royal Mail's universal service obligation to deliver letters and parcels across the country at the same price as its terms of employment.

There are certain things that if attacked we will take strike action. He told the Financial Times he would call a vote of our members, adding that the union would also challenge the separation of the group from its struggling letters business and its more profitable parcel operations.

Ward's comments come after Ketnsk EP Group, the largest investor in Royal Mail owner International Distribution Services (IDS), proposed $5 billion, including debt, for the group.

This comes despite long-standing tensions between management and postal staff that have worsened Royal Mails' efforts to generate revenue and maintain service levels in recent years.

IDS said on Wednesday it was willing to recommend EP Group's offer to acquire Royal Mail and its separate Netherlands-based courier company, GLS, after rejecting its initial bid last April.

Analysts have suggested that the IDS takeover could lead to a breakup of the business, separating Royal Mail from its more profitable parcel group GLS, which faces declining letter deliveries and tougher regulatory targets.

Ketnsk has made clear in its negotiations its intention to avoid forced redundancies without splitting Royal Mail from GLS or touching on group pension scheme surpluses.

But IDS's shares were trading at 322.8p on Friday, well below the 370p per share offered by EP Group earlier this week, signaling some investor skepticism about the prospects for the deal, especially as the general election approaches.

Market prices suggest investors are skeptical the offer will succeed, a top IDS shareholder said.

Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt said on Friday the bid for Royal Mail would be subject to normal scrutiny on national security grounds.

He said he welcomed international investment in British companies in principle, according to Reuters.

However, we always review national security considerations to ensure that there is no future risk in terms of our critical infrastructure and that any bid for Royal Mail goes through normal processes.

Wards' warning about strikes comes as it fears a repeat of the 18-day strike in 2022 over management's plans to align employment conditions with rivals, giving rivals such as Amazon and DPD a chance to gain market share from the former state-owned mail service. It threatens to provide an opportunity.

Royal Mail and the CWU agreed on pay and employment conditions last year, but Ketnsk's proposals have reignited union fears about the direction of the company as it faces competition from rivals recruiting couriers on lower wages and more flexible contracts .

IDS said on Wednesday that EP Group had agreed to propose a series of contracts to protect key elements of public interest and recognize Royal Mails' status as a key part of the country's infrastructure.

This included protecting employee rights, continuing union recognition, protecting the Royal Mails name and brand, and maintaining the company's base in the UK. IDS said that under the proposals, Royal Mail's uniform service and delivery of first-class letters six days a week would also be maintained.

suggestion

After meeting IDS CEO Martin Seidenberg and Chairman Keith Williams, UK Business and Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch welcomed the deal agreed with EP Group. However, she said the details of this would be considered and agreed by the government.

A top IDS investor added: The new bid is an improvement over the previous bid. When a company requires a commitment from a bidder, there are obviously some trade-offs. You can then expect that cost to be reflected in the price you pay.

Ward cautioned that a balance must be struck. [Ketnsks reported assurances] This is the reality of this person's business.

We need more than assurances… We will need very detailed discussions with Ketnsk and his people about what their plans are for the future.

Ketnsk representatives declined to comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/eb459766-9ea5-4e31-909f-a65b39372133 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos