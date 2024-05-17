The Dow hit a record high of 40,000 amid a promising inflation report before retreating slightly.





The Dow Jones Industrial Average briefly touched 40,000 for the first time on Thursday, amid renewed investor hopes for a “soft landing” for the U.S. economy following a favorable inflation report .

It fell slightly at the market close, landing at 39,869.

The index, made up of shares of 30 major companies such as Apple and McDonald's, gained a modest 6% for the year. The other major U.S. stock indexes, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq, also hit record highs and surpassed the Dow Jones with their year-to-date gains.

The Biden-Harris campaign released a statement calling this step just another example of how President Biden is strengthening our economy and helping secure retirement for millions of Americans across the country.

On Wednesday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the consumer price index climbed 3.4% for April, below analysts' expectations and with a clear trend toward further deceleration, or slower growth. prices.

News on core inflation [excluding food and energy prices] was better than expected, Gary Pzegeo, head of fixed income at CIBC Private Wealth US, said in a statement. Basic goods [like cars] continue to be in outright deflation, housing inflation has slowed and other services have improved month over month. Retail sales also showed some deceleration in the previously strong consumer sector.

Investors tend to favor a deceleration because it means prices continue to rise, but at a more sustainable pace. This also has implications for interest rates, the cost of borrowing for everything from credit cards to car loans and, indirectly, mortgage rates.

Markets had a rough spring, with three consecutive reports showing the inflation rate accelerated from 3.1% in January to 3.5% in March. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell about 5% between late March and early April as economists and investors worried about whether or not progress on inflation had stalled.

The April report, which reflected the first slowdown in inflation since the start of the year, appears to have allayed some of those concerns.

“After three months of inflationary disruption, the April report places a soft landing and interest rate reduction for 2024 in investors' outlooks,” Julia Pollak, ZipRecruiter's chief economist, said in a statement.

The Federal Reserve continues to target an inflation rate of 2%. If the central bank believes price growth is slowing to that figure, it could consider cutting its key rate from the near 5.5% level it has been at for about a year.

If interest rates fell, it would help reduce the monthly payments faced by businesses and consumers across the economy.

Of course, the stock market is also linked to corporate profits, and at present, publicly traded companies are reporting strong profits. In the first quarter of the year, about three-quarters of all companies beat their profit estimates, a higher rate than the historical average.

On Thursday morning, Walmart joined their ranks by announcing profits that beat analysts' expectations.

A bad economy? Publicly traded U.S. companies aren't seeing it as corporate earnings expectations are steadily rising,” Bankrate analyst James Royal said in a statement. “Strong current earnings and rising earnings expectations Profits push the S&P 500 to new all-time highs.

A stronger stock market should also be a boon to the many Americans who monitor their 401(k) balances. A Bank of America Institute report on retirement savings showed that the average account balance rose from $78,883 in March of last year to $92,142 in March of this year, a jump of nearly 17%.

But for many consumers, especially those with lower incomes, the U.S. economy is still not doing well. The latest consumer confidence survey from the University of Michigan fell to its lowest level in six months. The New York Federal Reserve's latest survey of consumer expectations showed Americans expected inflation to worsen in the near term, although the report was released before this week's.

The report also shows that workers feel less secure about their position in the labor market, with the average perceived likelihood of finding a job if they lose their current job falling to its lowest level since April 2021.

But overall, the majority of data shows a U.S. economy doing well.

“The continued healthy consumer, strong job market, potentially lower interest rates for housing and improving manufacturing all suggest an economy that could surprise the rest of the 24s on the upside.” , Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at Carson Group, wrote in a note earlier. this month.

