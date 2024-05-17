



The number of Bank of England branches that have closed for good over the past nine years will surpass 6,000 on Friday, and by the end of the year the pace of closures could leave 33 parliamentary constituencies, including two in London, without a single branch.

The aggregate results are announced by the consumer group 'Which?'. This is as they seek to turn the landslide of closures and the disastrous impact they could have on communities into an election battleground.

Eight more Barclays branches are set to close on Friday, taking the total since 2015 to 6,005. I started counting.

Barclays is the bank accused of closing the most branches. It is known that closed branches account for approximately 20% (1,216) of all branches.

Closing rates peaked in 2017 but appeared to be slowing before what consumer groups described as a troubling surge in recent months. The report accused banks of appearing to have joined the race to close branches after the government announced plans in 2020 for legislation protecting access to cash that would make branch closures more difficult if fallback provisions are lacking.

A new round of closures is being announced every few weeks, with banks justifying network cuts on the grounds that customers are rejecting traditional counter services in favor of online and mobile phone banking.

There are already 200 closures scheduled for the remainder of 2024, including 50 at NatWest, 43 at Lloyds, 28 at TSB, 26 at Halifax, 20 at Royal Bank of Scotland and 14 at Barclays. The number of branches lost represents 60% of the national network nine years ago.

In London, two constituencies – Erith and Thamesmead, and Dagenham and Rainham – are expected to become banking blackspots, as is Sedgefield, where former prime minister Tony Blair was based.

UK Finance, the banking trade body, said changing customer habits, coupled with increased online access and use of mobile banking, meant banks were having to make difficult decisions about maintaining branches.

Although millions of consumers have made the transition to banking digitally, there remain a significant number who are not yet ready or willing to make the leap that requires accessible alternatives.

There will be a general election in the next few months, which one? It said the next government must commit to providing at least 200 banking hubs in the first two years after the election.

The hubs operate in a similar way to standard branches, with a counter service run by post office staff, allowing customers of almost all banks to withdraw and deposit cash, pay bills and carry out regular transactions.

Last Friday, the UK's 50th banking hub opened, and Cash Access UK, the bank funding agency set up to protect national access to cash, said it had set a target of reaching 100 by the end of the year.

Some banks still require customers to visit a physical branch to perform certain tasks, such as registering a power of attorney, and for some individuals this may require a long round trip by bus or taxi to the nearest branch.

Sam Richardson, Deputy Editor of Which? Money said some people may barely notice the closure of their local branch, but for others who rely on in-person services, the impact could be disastrous.

Commenting on being named the individual bank to close the most branches, Barclays said: As branch visits continue to decline, we must adapt to provide the best service to all our customers. When demand levels do not support branches, we maintain a direct presence across the Barclays local network, housed in over 350 locations based in libraries, town halls, mobile vans and bank pods.

There will be no bank branches in the district by the end of this year.

Barnsley East (estimated population: 94,000)

Bolton West (98,000)

Bradford South (106,000)

Bury South (103,000)

Central Suffolk and North Ipswich (102,000)

Chatham and Aylesford (103,000)

Clwyd South (70,000)

Colne Valley (112,000)

Dagenham and Rainham (117,000)

Denton & Reddish (88,000)

Don Valley (99,000)

East Worthing and Shoreham (99,000)

Eris and Thamesmead (117,000)

Glasgow north-east (88,000)

Liverpool, West Derby (94,000)

Mid Bedfordshire (121,000)

Mid Derbyshire (83,000)

Newport East (84,000)

North East Derbyshire (92,000)

Nottingham East (98,000)

Penistone and Stocksbridge (89,000)

Plymouth Moor View (94,000)

Reading West (112,000)

Rhonda (68,000)

Sedgefield (85,000)

Sheffield Hallam (85,000)

St Helens North (100,000)

Stone (86,000)

Swansea East (81,000)

Warrington North (95,000)

Wentworth and Dearne (100,000)

Wirral West (68,000)

York Outerwear (92,000)

Source: Which?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/money/article/2024/may/17/more-than-6000-bank-branches-now-gone-in-nine-years-of-disastrous-closures The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

