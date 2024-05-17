Florida man learns he's not a citizen after living and voting in the US for decades: report





A man who has lived in the United States for more than 60 years, paying taxes and voting, has learned that he is not a citizen and cannot receive his Social Security benefits.

Jimmy Klass, 66, of Clearwater, had a Canadian mother and an American father. He was brought to the United States when he was just two years old, according to reports.

“My dad's roots were in Brooklyn, New York…And two years into my existence, they decided to load up the truck and move to Beverly, so to speak,” Klass told WKMG-TV . “We moved to Tennessee Avenue on Long Island, to be specific. And we moved into the house next door to my grandparents.”

Klass said he behaved like an “ordinary citizen,” having received a social security card, driver’s license and voter registration card. He even told the TV station that he was accepted into the Marine Corps as a police officer, but chose a different path due to his new marriage and the arrival of a child.

WILD MONKEYS SPOTTED IN FLORIDA NEIGHBORHOODS: “ABSOLUTELY CRAZY”

Jimmy Klass has lived in the United States most of his life, paying into Social Security, from which he can no longer obtain a retirement pension. (Jimmy Klass/GoFundMe)

“I never came here illegally, even though Social Security says I didn’t prove it to them,” Klass said. “They gave me my Medicare for over a year and a half.”

Instead of retiring years ago as he should have, he told WKMG he was spending what money he had to try to recoup the money he had paid into Social Security since he had started to work.

VIDEO SHOWS MOMENTS BEFORE DEPUTIES FATALLY SHOT ARMED MAN FROM RAILWAY POINT AT FLORIDA CHURCH

Jimmy Klass said he had Medicare for more than a year and a half. (iStock)

“They sent me a letter that said, ‘Oh, you’re eligible, you know? Yada-yada-yada. You will receive your first check on the second Wednesday of January 2020,” Klass told the Orlando media outlet. “But instead I received a notification that it was frozen because I hadn't proven to them that I was here legally. It was their decision.”

Klass said he contacted U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, who still denied his citizenship after providing them with documents. An agency official told Fox News Digital via email “for privacy reasons, USCIS does not comment on individual immigration cases.”

A file photo of the main entrance to the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services main office in Virginia with a sign. (iStock)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Klass said he was forced to return to work and even created a GoFundMe to cover “attorney, genealogist and document retrieval costs for USCIS.”

The Child Citizenship Act of 2000 states that a child born outside the United States “automatically becomes a United States citizen” when he or she is the child of a U.S. citizen parent, under the age of 18, whether the child is a lawful permanent resident and the child resides in the United States in the legal and physical custody of the U.S. citizen parent.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/us/florida-man-learns-not-citizen-living-voting-us-decades-reports The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos