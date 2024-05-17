BBC ignores Tyson Fury v Oleksandr Usyk as fans face UK radio blackout.





The BBC has been rebuffed in its efforts to broadcast the Tyson Fury-Oleksandr Usyk clash on Radio 5 Live. Because instead, fans will have to fork over 25 for the pay-per-view.

The company's failure to secure a deal with its popular boxing commentary team left the biggest heavyweight fight in 25 years without any UK radio coverage.

Unfortunately, we were unable to secure the audio rights for this fight, the company said, saying negotiations with traders in Saudi Arabia had stalled.

There will be no live radio coverage, so those wishing to listen to live commentary will have to pay a one-off fee of 24.99 via DAZN PPV, Sky Sports Box Office or TNT Sports Box Office.

An alternative radio option would have been TalkSport, but the station is said to have had a difficult relationship with Fury.

The Times' report also claims Saudi promoters have raised concerns about commercial broadcasters using Saudi Arabia as a venue for boxing.

Deals agreeing radio coverage of major battles are often decided at the 11th hour and insiders were confident the agreement was in sight when the BBC aired it this week. But the deal fell apart on Wednesday.

The Fury-Usyk fight marks the first time in 25 years that two heavyweights have fought for a singles title since Lennox Lewis defeated Evander Holyfield to win the title.

However, as the fight intensified, controversy broke out with Fury's father John bleeding from the forehead after punching a member of the Usyk camp.

Security staff had to intervene as the ugly scene unfolded at the hotel where media events began for Fight Week, where competition will take place for a reported $116 million in prize money.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraph.co.uk/boxing/2024/05/16/bbc-tyson-fury-oleksandr-usyk-radio-5-live-snub-pay-view/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos