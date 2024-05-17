North Korea tests ballistic missile a day after US and South Korea hold jet drill





SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea fired short-range ballistic missiles off its eastern coast Friday, the South Korean military said, a day after South Korea and the United States did flying powerful fighter jets in a joint exercise that the North considers a major exercise. security threat.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said the weapons launched from the Wonsan area on the North's east coast traveled about 300 kilometers (185 miles) before landing in waters between the peninsula Korea and Japan. Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said a North Korean missile had landed outside Japan's exclusive economic zone.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff statement called the launches a clear provocation that threatens peace on the Korean Peninsula. He added that South Korea would remain firmly ready to repel potential aggression from North Korea, in conjunction with the military alliance with the United States.

North Korea has extended its series of weapons tests in recent months as part of its efforts to expand and modernize its arsenal, while diplomacy with the United States and South Korea remains stalled. Last week, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw the test firing of a new multiple rocket launch system, according to North Korean state media.

North Korea claims to have been forced to strengthen its nuclear and ballistic programs to cope with hostilities led by the United States. North Korea cites expanded military training between the United States and South Korea, which it calls an invasion rehearsal. Many foreign experts say North Korea is using its rivals' military exercises as a pretext to build a larger arsenal of weapons, hoping to increase its influence in future diplomacy with the United States.

On Thursday, two South Korean F-35As and two American F-22 Raptors were mobilized for a combined air exercise over South Korea's central region. North Korea is extremely sensitive to the deployment of sophisticated American aircraft. This would be the first deployment of a US F-22 to South Korea in seven months.

North Korea's official news agency said Friday that the redeployment of U.S. F-22s for joint training with South Korea is further clear evidence of the hostile nature of the United States as it seeks to confront North Korea . KCNA accuses South Korean military gangsters of escalating tensions to follow their master's plan for confrontation against the North.

He warned that F-22 overflights would only precipitate a situation the United States does not want to see. » But he did not specify what measures North Korea would take.

Also Friday, Kim's sister and senior official, Kim Yo Jong, said North Korea's recent weapons tests were part of the country's five-year arms buildup plan launched in 2021. She said the weapons recently tested are designed to attack Seoul, the South Korean capital, and denied outside speculation that the tests were intended to show weapons that North Korea plans to export to Russia.

We do not hide the fact that such weapons will be used to prevent Seoul from inventing vain ideas, Kim Yo Jong said in a statement carried by KCNA.

__

Associated Press writer Mari Yamaguchi in Tokyo contributed to this report.

