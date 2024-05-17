Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk: UK start time, TV channel, live stream, PPV price and card for huge title fight





Tyson Fury faces Oleksandr Jusik in his first undisputed heavyweight title fight since 1999!

Fury suffered a severe cut above his right eye while sparring which saw their original clash with Usyk go up in smoke on February 17.

5

5

Tyson Fury lost a stone in his last fight leading up to this fight.Credit: Reuters

Fury holds the WBC title in the boxing glamor division, while Usyk holds the WBA, WBO, IBF and Ring Magazine straps.

The two have been on a collision course for 18 months since Usyk won his rematch over Anthony Joshua in August 2022.

Fury defeated Francis Ngannou, a boxing debutant and former UFC heavyweight champion, last October. He went down in style before winning the match on points.

And Fury's recent sparring with heavyweight Agron Smakici, a scuffle that left him with an 11-stitch gash under his eyebrow, will be another confidence boost for Usyk.

The Ukrainian is looking to become the first man in history to win undisputed titles at both cruiserweight and heavyweight and is now just one victory away.

Fury's win, on the other hand, would set up a UK-wide mega fight with Anthony Joshua.

5

Tyson Fury suffered a cut causing the Usyk fight to be postponed from its original date of February 17.Credit: X @Queensbury When is Fury vs Usyk? Fury vs Usyk will now take place on Saturday 18 May after being postponed to its original date of 17 February. This match will be held at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The main event ring walk is expected to begin at 11pm BST, with the main card expected to begin at 6pm BST. What happened at the weigh-in?

Tyson Fury is much lighter than his last fight against Francis Ngannou.

Fury weighed 262 lbs, 15 lbs less than the 277 lbs he weighed for his fight against Ngannou in October.

Oleksandr Usyk weighed in at 233 lbs, a career high and almost a ton heavier than his last fight against Daniel Dubois last August.

5

Fury and Usyk clash on tense terms.Credit: ReutersWhat channel is it on and is it available for live streaming? Fury vs Usyk will be broadcast on three channels in the UK. You can watch the clash on TNT Sports Box Office, Sky Sports Box Office and DAZN PPV. Pricing for this event has not yet been confirmed. You can stream the action on the TNT Sports Box Office app, Sky Sports Box Office app or DAZN app, all available on mobiles, tablets and smart TVs. Who is the trainer?

Fury lined up for another bout with his longtime trainer, SugarHill Steward.

The pair first teamed up for his second fight against Deontay Wilder in 2020 after the Brit split from Ben Davidson.

Steward now lives in Morecambe so he can train Fury in town rather than travel to the US for a training camp.

The former police officer and chef is also the nephew of Hall of Fame trainer Emanuel Steward and previously worked with the likes of Charles Martin at his uncle's Kronk Gym.

Steward recently parted ways after coaching undefeated British light heavyweight Ben Whittaker from 2022.

Meanwhile, Usyk was trained by Anatoly Lomachenko, the father of fellow Ukrainian fighter Vasiliy.

He first teamed with Lomachenko in 2017 after splitting from former trainer James Ali Bashir.

Lomachenko was Trainer of the Year and coaches his son at the same gym in Oxnard, California.

Vasiliy is the current IBF and IBO world lightweight champion after defeating George Kambosos Jr via technical knockout last weekend.

Which belt is connected?

The first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis will be crowned on Saturday.

Additionally, this is the first time a fighter has won both heavyweight titles in the four-belt era.

Fury's WBC title is at stake, while Usyk is defending his IBF, IBO, WBO and WBA (Super) belts.

What happened in Fury's final battle?

The Gypsy King last fought last October as he cruised to a controversial split decision victory over Francis Ngannou.

He was even knocked down by the former UFC champion's left hook in the third round.

Ngannou made his professional boxing debut and was subsequently knocked out by Joshua in their second fight.

Fortunately for Fury, his WBC world title was not on the line.

Instead, he claimed the WBC Memorial Riyadh belt, moving to 34-0-1 with a points win.

What happened in Usyk's final fight?

Usyk's previous fights were also uncontroversial, but he won them in more convincing fashion.

The Cat was leading the scorecards until his ninth-round knockout win over Daniel Dubois in Poland last August.

His stoppage was the 14th of his professional career, bringing his record to 21-0.

However, Usyk had to survive on the floor due to a controversial low blow.

He stayed there for nearly four minutes after being caught just below the belt line by Dubois, shaking in pain.

SunSport Predictions

Fury and Usyk have established themselves as two of the best heavyweights on the planet in recent years.

Neither fighter, who is expected to need a referee this weekend, has never lost a professional fight.

Fury showed his durability by landing heavy blows on both Wilder and Ngannou, but it's unclear whether this weakened his chin enough for Usyk to capitalize.

The Ukrainian has never been knocked down as a pro, but has been much less adept at finishing fights since moving up to heavyweight.

His stoppage of Dubois is his only knockout win in five fights since leaving the cruiserweight division.

SunSport Prediction – Usyk for points

Tyson Fury's philanderer, Usyk 'perfectionist' and his sparring partner are all 7 feet tall. Sun Sport previews the full Ring of FireFury vs. Usyk card.

Here are all the confirmed fights set to take place in the opening:

Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk – Undisputed WBC, WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight titles Jai Opetaia vs Mairis Briedis – Vacant IBF cruiserweight title Joe Cordina vs Anthony Cacace – IBF superfeatherweight title Agit Kabayel vs Frank Sanchez Sergey Kovalev vs Robin Sirwan Safar Mark Chamberlain vs Joshua Oluwason Wahab Moses Itauma vs Ilja Mezentsev David Nika vs Michael Seitz Isaac Rowe vs Hasibullah Ahmadi

5

Fury and Usyk have been in talks to fight since December 2022. Source: Reuters What was said?

Yoosik said, “I just laughed” when he heard the news of the postponement.

“And I said, ‘Okay, I’m going to finish training, straighten my back and get to work.’”

“Tyson. Hello, my brother. Don’t be afraid. I won’t leave you alone.

“I'm still happy. Anything happens, that's life,” he said.

“Now that I am going to Ukraine, I am very happy. I will meet my two daughters and my wife, go to church and pray. After a little rest, I will return to the camp.”

Fury said of the postponement: “I’m devastated as I’ve been preparing for this fight for a long time and staying in top shape.

“We feel sorry for everyone involved in this huge event and will work diligently to reschedule it once the eye has healed.”

“I can only apologize to everyone affected, including my team, Team Usyk, undercard fighters, partners, fans, hosts and friends in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/25834290/tyson-fury-oleksandr-usyk-start-time-tv-channel-live-stream-undercard/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos