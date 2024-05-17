Yemen's Houthi rebels claim to have shot down another US MQ-9 Predator drone





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) Yemen's Houthi rebels claimed Friday they had shot down a U.S. drone, hours after images of what appeared to be the wreckage of an MQ-9 Reaper drone surfaced online. The US military did not immediately acknowledge the incident.

If confirmed, it would be another Reaper killed by the Houthis as they continue their campaign against the war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Houthi military spokesman Brig.-Gen. Gen. Yahya Saree said rebels shot down the Reaper on Thursday with a surface-to-air missile. He described the drone as carrying out “hostile actions” in Yemen's Marib province, which remains held by allies of the internationally recognized Yemeni government in exile.

The Houthis later released footage they said showed the nighttime launch of the surface-to-air missile, as well as night vision footage of the missile hitting the drone. One man, whose voice had been digitally altered to apparently prevent identification, chanted the Houthi slogan: “God is greatest; death to America; death to Israel; curse the Jews; victory of Islam.

An online video showed wreckage resembling pieces of the Reaper on the ground, as well as footage of the burning wreckage.

The US military said it was aware of the information, without providing further details.

Although the rebels have made allegations of attacks that later turned out to be false, they have a history of shooting down U.S. drones and have been armed by their main benefactor, Iran, with weapons capable of attack at high altitude.

Since the Houthis seized the north of the country and its capital, Sanaa, in 2014, the US military has already lost at least five drones to the rebels.

The Reapers, which cost about $30 million each, can fly at altitudes of up to 50,000 feet and have an endurance of up to 24 hours before needing to land.

The downing of the drone comes as the Houthis launch attacks on shipping in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, demanding that Israel end the war in Gaza, which has killed more than 34,000 Palestinians there. The war began after Hamas-led militants attacked Israel on October 7, killing 1,200 people and taking some 250 others hostage.

The Houthis have launched more than 50 attacks on ships, seized one ship and sunk another since November, according to the U.S. Maritime Administration.

Houthi attacks have declined in recent weeks as the rebels have been targeted by a US-led campaign of airstrikes in Yemen. However, shipping via the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden remains low due to the threat.

___

This story has been corrected to name the drone Reaper, instead of Predator.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abcnews.go.com/International/wireStory/yemens-houthi-rebels-claim-shooting-us-mq-9-110330887 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos