Britain and its partners are targeting Russia-North Korea oil-for-arms trade with new sanctions.





The UK has announced a new package of sanctions targeting Russia-North Korea oil-to-arms trade, and together with international partners, three companies and one individual will face a range of measures including asset freezes, travel bans and transport sanctions. . The new sanctions show Russia will fail in its attempts to hide its illicit partnership with North Korea after it rejected the mandate of a UN panel of experts on North Korea.

The UK, together with its international partners, today announced a new sanctions package targeting attempts by Russia and North Korea to breach or circumvent UN sanctions using weapons to trade oil.

The sanctions highlight a malicious joint effort by Russia and North Korea to promote North Korea's illicit military programs by circumventing sanctions on petroleum products.

British Foreign Secretary Cameron said:

President Putin is doing everything in his power to continue the illegal war in Ukraine, even resorting to illegal arms-oil trade deals with North Korea, blatantly violating UN sanctions voted for by Russia itself, and reporting on their activities. They are defying the UN monitoring panel.

We cannot and will not remain silent about arms transfers between North Korea and Russia. The UK will continue to hold North Korea and Russia to account. We will work with our partners to protect the global nonproliferation regime and international peace and security.

The announcement follows Russia's refusal to renew the mandate of the UN Security Council's 1718 Committee of Experts Panel, which is responsible for monitoring North Korea's implementation, compliance and enforcement of sanctions.

This is another example of Russia's blatant support for North Korea, which violates UN sanctions and supports an illegal war in Ukraine.

Today's sanctions package includes:

Baekyangsan Shipping Co., Ltd., a DPRK company that operates the DPRK-flagged vessel Baekyangsan 1, is participating in the promotion of the DPRK military program by transporting petroleum products between Russia and the DPRK. Toplivo Bunkering Company (TBK) and company director Alexei Mikhailovich Vorotnikov spoke about permitting the vessel. Involved in transporting oil to North Korea to bunkers in Vostochny Port, Russia Vostochnaya Stevedoring Co LLC operates out of Vostochny Port and is a prominent Russian cargo service provider in the Russian shipping industry.

Alexey Mikhailovich Vorotnikov is subject to an asset freeze and travel ban, Baekyangsan Shipping Co., Ltd. is subject to an asset freeze and transportation sanctions, and Topplivo Bunkering Company is subject to an asset freeze. Vostochnaya Stevedoring Co LLC is subject to asset freeze and trust service sanctions.

The sanctions package reinforces the fact that Russia will not succeed in hiding its illicit partnership with North Korea, subject to the veto of the UN panel of experts.

The mandate of the 1718 Committee's Expert Panel expired on April 30, 2024, subject to Russia's right to veto renewal of its mandate. By providing credible, objective, and independent reporting, the Panel has helped the international community monitor implementation of UN sanctions and prevent North Korea's development of illicit and dangerous nuclear and ballistic missile programs. This action undermined resolutions Russia had previously voted on to protect the non-proliferation regime and international peace and security.

The UK's new sanctions are part of a series of coordinated measures with international partners. The United States announced the package on Thursday (May 16) and further announcements are expected from partners today (Friday, May 17).

background

This package includes a total of 4 designations. Termination of 3 designations under the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (Sanctions) (EU Withdrawal) Regulations 2019 (Baekyangsan Shipping Co., Ltd., TBK, Aleksey Mikhailovich Vorotnikov) and 1 designation under Russia (Sanctions) (EU) Regulations 2019 (Vostochnaya Stevedoring) Co LLC).

asset freeze

An asset freeze prevents UK citizens or businesses in the UK from handling funds or economic resources owned, held or controlled by a named person. UK financial sanctions apply to everyone within UK territory and waters and to all British citizens anywhere in the world. It also prevents funds or economic resources from being provided to or for the benefit of a designated person.

Travel prohibited

A travel ban means that a designated person must be refused leave to enter or remain in the UK if that person is an excluded person under section 8B of the Immigration Act 1971.

transport sanctions

Where transport sanctions apply, vessels owned, controlled, chartered or operated by a named person may be prohibited from entering UK ports and may be ordered to move or enter port.

Trust Service Sanctions

Trust services sanctions generally mean that British people within the UK and outside the UK are prohibited from providing trust services to or for the benefit of a named person. Trust Services means:

Establishing a trust or similar arrangement Providing a registered office, business address, correspondence address or administrative address for a trust or similar arrangement Operating or administering a trust or similar arrangement, or Acting for or arranging for another person to act for a trust or similar arrangement fiduciary. Trustee here means a person holding an equal or similar position as the trustee of a trust in relation to a trust-like arrangement.

*UN]: United Nations

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-and-partners-target-russia-dprk-arms-for-oil-trade-with-new-sanctions The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos