Israel-Hamas War: Aid to Gaza passes through a new pier built by the United States. Challenges remain





WASHINGTON (AP) Trucks carrying much-needed aid to the Gaza Strip crossed a newly constructed U.S. dock for the first time and entered the besieged enclave Friday, as Israeli restrictions on border crossings and heavy fighting hampered the delivery of food and other supplies.

The shipment is the first in an operation that U.S. military officials say could reach 150 trucks per day, as Israel focuses on the southern city of Rafah in its seven-month offensive against Hamas. At the White House, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said more than 300 pallets of aid were part of the initial delivery and had been given to the United Nations, which was preparing its distribution.

Kirby said the United States had received indications that some of that aid was already flowing to Gaza.

This satellite image from Planet Labs PBC shows a pier installed by the US military in the Gaza Strip on Thursday, May 16, 2024. (Planet Labs PBC via AP)

But the United States, the United Nations and humanitarian organizations warn that the floating jetty project is no substitute for land deliveries that could bring all the food, water and fuel needed to Gaza. Before the war, more than 500 trucks entered Palestinian territory every day.

The success of the operations also remains precarious due to the risk of militant attack, logistical obstacles and a growing shortage of fuel for aid trucks due to the Israeli blockade of Gaza since the October 7 Hamas attack. Militants killed 1,200 people and took 250 others hostage in the attack on southern Israel. Since then, the Israeli offensive has killed more than 35,000 Palestinians in Gaza, according to local health officials, while hundreds more have been killed in the West Bank.

Aid agencies say they are running out of food in southern Gaza, while the United Nations World Food Program says famine has already set in in northern Gaza.

Troops completed the installation of the floating jetty on Thursday and the US military's Central Command said the first aid workers entered Gaza at 9 a.m. on Friday. He said no American troops had landed as part of the operation.

The Pentagon said no safeguards were expected in the distribution process. The U.S. plan is for the United Nations, through the World Food Program, to take charge of the aid once it leaves the dock. This will involve coordinating the arrival of empty trucks and their registration, supervising the transfer of goods arriving via the floating dock onto trucks and their shipment to warehouses across Gaza and, finally, handing over supplies to aid groups for delivery.

The UK said part of its aid to Gaza was for the first shipment landed, including the first of 8,400 kits to provide temporary shelter made of plastic sheeting. And he said more aid, including 2,000 additional shelter kits, 900 tents, five forklifts and 9,200 hygiene kits, would follow in the coming weeks.

It is the culmination of a Herculean joint international effort, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said. We know that the seaway is not the only answer. We must open more land routes, including through the Rafah crossing, to ensure more aid reaches civilians who desperately need help.

Aid distribution had not yet started as of Friday afternoon, said a U.N. official who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the issue. The official said the process of unloading and reloading the goods was still underway.

Image provided by U.S. Central Command shows U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary), U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to Amphibious Construction Battalion 1 and the Israel Defense Forces placing the Trident Pier on the coast of the Gaza Strip on Thursday. May 16, 2024. (US Central Command via AP)

The United Nations' humanitarian aid coordinating agency said the start of the operation was welcome but did not replace land deliveries.

I think everyone in the operation has said it: Any aid to Gaza is welcome, whatever the channel, Jens Laerke, spokesperson for the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, told reporters Friday at Geneva. The delivery of aid to the people of Gaza cannot and must not depend on a floating dock far from where the needs are greatest.

Anastasia Moran, associate director of the International Rescue Committee, says the pier actually distracts from the growing humanitarian crisis.

Over the past two months, the shipping route has required time, energy and resources at a time when aid has not been increased, she said. And now that the sea route is operational, the land passages have been effectively closed.

During the nine-day period between May 6, when Israel launched the Rafah offensive, and May 15, a total of 154 trucks carrying food and 156 carrying flour entered Gaza through three land crossing points, UN deputy spokesperson Farhan Haq said Friday. Haq also warned this week that almost no fuel was getting through.

Israel fears Hamas is using fuel in the war, but it says it places no limits on the entry of humanitarian aid and blames the UN for delays in distributing goods entering Gaza. Under pressure from the United States, Israel opened two crossing points to deliver aid to the hard-hit northern territories in recent weeks.

He said a series of Hamas attacks on the main crossing point, Kerem Shalom, had disrupted the flow of goods. The UN says fighting, Israeli fire and chaotic security conditions have hampered delivery. There were also violent protests by Israelis which disrupted aid deliveries.

Israel recently took control of the Rafah border crossing in its campaign against Hamas around the town on the Egyptian border, sparking fears over the safety of civilians while cutting off the main aid entry into the strip. from Gaza.

US President Joe Biden ordered the pier project, which is expected to cost $320 million. The aid-laden boats will be dropped off at an Israeli-built port facility just southwest of Gaza City. The United States has coordinated closely with Israel on how to protect ships and personnel working on the beach.

Concerns about the safety of aid workers were highlighted last month when an Israeli strike killed seven World Central Kitchen aid workers whose travel had been coordinated with Israeli officials. The group had also brought aid by sea.

Pentagon officials have made clear that security conditions will be closely monitored and could result in a closure of the shipping route, if only temporarily. The site was previously targeted by mortar fire during its construction, and Hamas has threatened to target any foreign forces occupying the Gaza Strip.

Israeli forces are responsible for security on land, but there are also two U.S. Navy warships nearby that can protect American and other troops.

Aid for the sea route is collected and inspected in Cyprus, then loaded onto ships and transported approximately 320 kilometers to the large floating jetty off the coast of Gaza. There, the pallets are transferred to trucks which are then transported to army boats, which will transport the trucks from the dock to a floating causeway anchored to the beach. Once the trucks are dropped off, they return to the boats.

___

Gambrell reported from Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Associated Press writers Jamey Keaten in Geneva, Julia Frankel in Jerusalem, Jill Lawless in London, Edith M. Lederer at the United Nations, and Darlene Superville and Ellen Knickmeyer in Washington contributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/israel-hamas-war-gaza-aid-us-pier-05-17-2024-336c810724d107a41bb6628c721aea7c The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos