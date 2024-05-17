Taiwan sells more to the United States than to China, a major shift from Beijing





WASHINGTON (AP) Whether it's tapioca balls or computer chips, Taiwan is expanding toward the United States and away from China the world's second-largest economy that threatens to take the democratically governed island by force if necessary.

That resulted in the world's largest maker of computer chips that power everything from medical equipment to cellphones announcing greater investments in the United States last month after a boost from the administration Biden. Shortly after, a Taiwanese semiconductor company announced it was ending its 20-year operation in mainland China, amid a global race to gain an edge in the high-tech industry.

These changes, at a time of intensifying Sino-US rivalry, reflect Taiwan's efforts to reduce its dependence on Beijing and protect itself from Chinese pressure while forging closer economic and trade ties with the United States, its greatest ally. The shift also comes as China's economic growth is weak and global companies seek to diversify following supply chain disruptions during the pandemic.

In a stark illustration of this shift, the United States overtook mainland China as the top destination for Taiwanese exports in the first quarter of the year for the first time since early 2016, when comparable data became available. The island exported $24.6 billion worth of goods to the United States in the first three months, compared with $22.4 billion to mainland China, according to official Taiwan data.

Meanwhile, investment in mainland China's islands has fallen to its lowest level in more than 20 years, falling almost 40% last year to $3 billion from the previous year, according to the Taiwanese Ministry of Economic Affairs. Yet Taiwanese investments in the United States increased nine-fold to $9.6 billion in 2023.

Washington and Taipei signed a trade deal last year and are currently negotiating the next phase. US lawmakers also introduced a bill to end double taxes on Taiwanese businesses and workers in the United States.

Everything is motivated by (…) the desire to strengthen Taiwan's deterrence capacity and its resilience, all with the aim of maintaining the status quo and deterring China from being tempted to take (…) measures against Taiwan, Deputy Secretary of State Daniel Kritenbrink said.

The world's largest computer chip maker, TSMC, announced last month that it would increase its investments in the United States to $65 billion. This came after the Biden administration promised up to $6.6 billion in incentives that would allow the company's Arizona facilities to produce about a fifth of the world's most advanced chips by 2030.

In addition to its investments in the United States, TSMC invests in Japan, a strong supporter of the United States in the region. Foxconn, a Taiwanese conglomerate known as Apple's main contractor, is strengthening its manufacturing capabilities in India, while Pegatron, another Taiwanese company that makes iPhone and computer parts, is investing in Vietnam.

King Yuan Electronics Corp., a Taiwanese company specializing in semiconductor testing and packaging, announced last month that it would sell its $670 million stake in a company in Suzhou, eastern China. China. KYEC cited geopolitics, the US ban on exports of advanced chips to China and Beijing's policy of seeking technological self-sufficiency.

The ecological environment of semiconductor manufacturing in China has changed and market competition has become increasingly severe, KYEC said in a statement.

Taiwan's exports of semiconductors, electronic components and IT equipment to the United States more than tripled from 2018 to nearly $37 billion last year. It's not just about technology: the island more than tripled its exports of tapioca and its substitutes, key ingredients in boba milk tea, to the United States between 2018 and 2023 and is shipping more fruit, nuts and farmed fish.

Recent trade data reflects Taiwan and the United States' strategy to reorient that trade in an effort to reduce China-related risks, said Hung Tran, a nonresident senior fellow at the Atlantic Councils Geoeconomic Center.

The share of Taiwan's exports to mainland China and Hong Kong fell from around 44% in 2020 to less than a third in the first quarter of 2024. This is a very significant move, Tran said. And I think the share (of exports to mainland China and Hong Kong) will probably continue to decline.

Since the 1990s, Beijing has tried to balance its claims to the island with favorable economic and trade policies, aimed at fostering closer ties that could make separation from Taiwan more difficult.

When the independent Democratic Progressive Party took power in Taiwan in 2016, the new government pushed a policy aimed at distancing the island from the mainland and strengthening economic ties with other countries in the region, particularly in Asia from the South-East. Disgruntled, Beijing turned to its economic leverage to try to bring Taiwan into line.

It restricted mainland tourist travel to the island and suspended imports of Taiwanese seafood, fruits and snacks. In 2021, China banned pineapples grown in Taiwan over biosecurity concerns, devastating Taiwanese farmers whose exported fruit was almost all destined for the mainland.

Ralph Cossa, president emeritus of the Honolulu-based foreign policy research institute Pacific Forum, said Beijing's actions helped push back on the island.

Chinese President Xi Jinping is tactically intelligent but strategically foolish in many of the decisions he has made; its tests of loyalty to Taiwanese businessmen and other heavy-handed business practices and decisions contributed significantly to the success of Taiwan's policy of distancing itself from China, he said.

And this policy will continue with Lai Ching-te, the island's new president, Cossa said.

____

AP reporter Aaron Kessler in Washington and video journalist Johnson Lai in Taipei contributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/china-taiwan-us-exports-investment-308c4efe8e54bef3b65f68db565437f3 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos