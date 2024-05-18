Devon: Confirmed cases of illness more than double to 46 after parasite discovered in drinking water | uk news





The number of confirmed cases of waterborne diseases caused by parasites has more than doubled.

There are currently 46 confirmed cases of the diarrheal disease cryptosporidiosis, with more than 100 people reporting similar symptoms in the Brixham area, according to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

Other reported cases of diarrhea and vomiting in residents and visitors to the south Devon town are also being investigated. Hundreds of local residents have also reported feeling unwell on social media over the past two weeks.

MPs and South West Water officials confirmed the parasite most likely entered the water supply through animal waste, but investigations are still ongoing.

What is cryptosporidiosis?

Use the Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

4:01 'Cow droppings' infect Devon water

UKHSA first confirmed cases of the disease around midday on Wednesday, with local residents initially told by South West Water that their tap water was uncontaminated and safe to drink.

But after testing supplies at Hillhead Reservoir, the water company found “small traces” of Cryptosporidium, the parasite that causes cryptosporidiosis, and ordered residents in Brixham and Allston on Wednesday to boil their drinking water.

A total of 16,000 households and businesses in Brixham, Boohay, Kingswear, Roseland and North West Paignton were affected and £15 compensation was initially offered.

Over the next two days, South West Water apologized to those affected and increased the offer to £115. Amid the chaos, one elementary school was closed Thursday over concerns about its safe drinking water supply.

Image: 16,000 businesses and residents affected by boil water notices. Photo: South West Water

'Very difficult questions for water companies'

Speaking to Sky News yesterday, Laura Flowerdew, South West Water's chief customer officer, confirmed that a broken air valve contaminated with animal waste most likely caused the outbreak.

But she refused to give a time frame for how long the incident would last, leaving thousands of residents facing an uncertain future.

Speaking at the University of Exeter on Friday, Health Minister Victoria Atkins said South West Water would be asked “very, very difficult questions” over the outbreak.

“At this point, I think we need to give them space to conduct their investigation. We know they've verified the sources,” she said.

“The public will want to know where on earth it came from and what was the chain of events that led to it, because of course we all understand the expectations we have when we turn on the tap. [we get] “I want you to be able to drink clean drinking water with confidence.”

Read more on Sky News: Teacher found guilty of having sex with child Teen suffers heart attack after 'spicy chip challenge' Tom Brady vows to be a 'better parent' after roasting

Image: Most cases of cryptosporidiosis clear up within two weeks. Symptoms include diarrhea and vomiting. File photo: Dr_Microbe/iStock

'Expect to see more cases'

Totnes councilor Anthony Mangnall also warned boil notices could last “at least six or seven days” and called for greater transparency.

Professor Paul Hunter, an expert in medical microbiology at the University of East Anglia, told Sky News that if the parasite had been “consistently present” in the water supply for an extended period of time, “we could see more cases” next time. . 2 weeks.

A hotel owner in the area told Sky News the outbreak was causing people to cancel their stays, while a head chef said: “You can't wash your salad in the sink.”

Follow Sky News on WhatsApp

Follow Sky News to get all the latest news from around the UK and around the world.

Tap here

'It ruined our business'

Stephen Colemansfield, owner of Redlands Guest House in Brixham, told Sky News the outbreak has “destructed our business at the moment”.

“Guests have canceled due to mixed messages from South West Water.”

Rob, the executive chef at the Steam Packet Inn in Kingsware, near Dartmouth, also said his brother-in-law was one of 46 confirmed cases of cryptosporidiosis and had been sick for two weeks.

UKHSA is working with Torbay Council, South West Water, NHS Devon and the Environment Agency on this incident.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/confirmed-cases-of-parasite-illness-more-than-double-13137820 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos