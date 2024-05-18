House Republicans pass bill pushing Biden to send weapons to Israel | Israel's War on Gaza News





The bill is not expected to become law, but its passage shows the depth of the electoral divide in the United States over Israel.

The Republican-led US House of Representatives has passed a bill that would force President Joe Biden to send weapons to Israel, seeking to blame the Democrat for delaying bomb shipments while urging Israel to do more to protect civilians during its war with Hamas.

The Support for Israel Security Assistance Act was approved by a vote of 224 to 187, largely along partisan lines. Sixteen Democrats joined most Republicans in voting yes, and three Republicans joined most Democrats in opposing the measure on Thursday.

The bill is not expected to become law, but its passage underscored the deep U.S. electoral divide over Israeli policy as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government seeks to eliminate Hamas fighters who attacked Israel on Oct. 7, killing about 1,200 people and taking more than 250 people captive.

Palestinian authorities say at least 35,272 civilians have been killed during the Israeli campaign in Gaza. Malnutrition is widespread and a large part of the population of the coastal territory finds itself homeless and infrastructure destroyed.

This is a catastrophic decision with global implications. This is obviously a political calculation, and we can't leave it as is, Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson said Wednesday at a news conference with other party leaders.

Democrats also accused their rivals of playing politics, saying Republicans were misrepresenting Biden's position on Israel.

It's not a serious legislative effort, which is why some of the most pro-Israel members of the House Democratic caucus will vote no, House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries said during a press conference before the vote.

Huge losses in Rafah

Biden suspended the transfer of the bombs this month, fearing the weapons would cause huge casualties in Rafah and to deter Israel from continuing the attack.

In early May, Biden also told CNN that he would not provide the weapons that have historically been used to confront Rafah if Israeli forces entered the population centers.

Human rights advocates, lawmakers and protesters across the United States demanded an end to the transfers, warning the president that the weapons were being used for human rights abuses and war crimes in Gaza.

Israel, a major recipient of U.S. military aid for decades, is still expected to receive billions of dollars in U.S. weapons, despite the delay of a shipment of 2,000-pound (907 kg) and 500-pound bombs, and the Biden administration's review of other arms shipments.

As recently as Tuesday, the State Department submitted $1 billion in aid to Israel to the congressional review process, U.S. officials said.

