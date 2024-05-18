How accurate are Jeremy Hunt's claims about the UK economy? | Jeremy Hunt





Jeremy Hunt held a press conference on Friday to explain why voters should trust the Conservatives on the economy, but some of his arguments appeared to rely on cherry-picked facts and figures. He was speaking just over a week after the shadow chancellor, Rachel Reeves, accused the Conservatives of gaslighting the state of Britain's economy by presenting too rosy a picture of what was actually happening.

Below are some of Hunt's comments on the economy and some context for his arguments.

1. The British economy has emerged from recession and is doing better than other countries, including the United States.

Hunt appears to base this on a quarter of GDP growth, which would indicate the UK economy grew by a modest 0.6% compared to the previous quarter. This is actually better than the 0.4% in the United States and 0.3% in the Eurozone. But the bigger picture shows that the UK emerged from the pandemic in a much worse state of growth than other major world countries. Figures from the Library of Commons show that Britain's real GDP growth is just 1.7% compared to pre-pandemic levels. The US is 8.7% and the Eurozone is 3.4%.

2. The conservative government brought the economy back on track after the financial crisis, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Ukraine-related energy shock.

Hunt said the economy had suffered huge global shocks over the past 15 years. He highlighted government support for families during Covid and support for energy bills while prices have risen since the start of the war in Ukraine.

But he did not mention in his speech the Conservative Party's role in causing the bond market crisis and the spike in mortgage rates after then-Prime Minister Liz Truss and Prime Minister Kwasi Kwarteng submitted an unfunded budget. . Many people are still feeling the effects of the cost of living crisis, exacerbated by high interest rates and the Conservative Party's management of Brexit.

3. Despite Office for Budget Responsibility forecasts, living standards rose 1.3% last year. That number will more than double.

Hunt's claim appears to be based on real household disposable income per capita, which increased 1.3% last year to 20,779. However, this does not compensate for the sharp decline in living standards that has occurred during the pandemic, and real household disposable income per capita is still below 2019 levels of 20,963.

The OBR recently revised its forecasts for real household income, but in its report alongside the March budget it said: 2022-23 is the financial year with the biggest year-on-year decline in living standards since ONS records began in the 1950s. .

4. Inflation reached a peak of 11% and then fell to 3%.

Hunt is correct that inflation has fallen to target. But Torsten Bell of the Resolution Foundation think tank says in a new report that Britain's inflation hit was the biggest in the G7, with 11 years' worth of normal inflation (2%) falling in just three years (22%). It was pointed out that this was happening.

5. Real wages have risen for 10 consecutive months.

Real wages have actually been growing, but this comes after real wages have been under pressure since the start of 2021, with real wages falling by 2.3%. In the same report, Bell highlights the large differences in people's wage growth. That is, low-income earners performed better than high-income earners. Thanks to the minimum wage being set in line with prices; Average weekly earnings for public sector workers have fallen 5.9% since the start of 2021, while average weekly earnings for private sector workers have fallen 1.6%.

6. The UK has 4 million more jobs and more new jobs than almost anywhere in Europe.

Hunt boasted about Britain's employment record, with four million new jobs created, but made no mention of the record 2.8 million people out of work due to poor health. The UK is the only country in the G7 where the proportion of working-age people who are economically inactive is higher than before the pandemic.

7. The Labor government wants to raise taxes and the Conservatives want to cut them.

Hunt argued that Labor aims to raise taxes while the Conservatives aim to reduce them and only raise taxes when there is no choice. Hunt acknowledged the government had raised taxes to help pay for the pandemic. But he did not acknowledge that the tax burden has been increasing since 2019, or that the freeze on income tax thresholds and higher corporate taxes are expected to push the tax burden to its highest level since 1948.

8. Pensioners should trust the Tory tax cuts.

Hunt refuted Labour's claims that the Conservatives' ambition to scrap National Insurance would lead to the end of state pensions as we know them, branding them fake news and lies. But he also claimed the Conservatives were the party of tax cuts for pensioners, but failed to mention that cutting National Insurance would do nothing for this non-working age group.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/politics/article/2024/may/17/how-accurate-are-jeremy-hunts-claims-about-the-uk-economy The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos