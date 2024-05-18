I love being a pharmacist but medicine shortages in the UK make me want to give up and Brexit makes things worse | Mike Hewitson





For the past 16 years I have run a small community pharmacy in rural west Dorset. My business is older than me, and the little yellow brick building I own is about to turn 235 years old. Right now I'm really worried about whether I'll be able to get through the next 12 months.

In all my years as a pharmacist, I have never seen a situation as bad as this. We are going through a period of widespread medicine shortages in the UK and people are in crisis due to global shortages, the NHS's insistence on paying unsustainably low medicine prices, and Brexit, among other things. Long gone are the days when customers could safely order prescriptions knowing their life-saving medication would arrive the next day.

Hundreds of different medicines have become difficult or impossible to obtain, according to a new report from Community Pharmacy England published last week. These days, our employees are increasingly getting yelled at by anxious and angry customers. While such behavior is still the exception, it is a stark contrast to just a few years ago, when people cheerily applauded pharmacists on the streets during the pandemic.

Some days my pharmacy feels like a frontline service. In recent months, I have seen clients suffer psychiatric episodes and panic attacks because they were unable to obtain the medications they needed. I spent hours looking for the medication, only to find out that it had long since sold out, and the angry person standing in front of me is now the 21st in line to get it.

This week I had to tell a patient with Addison's disease who requires ongoing steroid supplementation that I cannot give the medication. Serious effects of going without Addison's treatment include severe nausea, confusion, fever, and even death. I asked the patient to wait until next week, which I told him last week. If you can't get it again, you'll spend another day begging, borrowing, and doing whatever you can to get it.

I fill 21,000 prescription items a month across my two pharmacies. In a typical month, you'll need to check one prescription item every 30 seconds. Every moment spent trying to solve one of these problems only adds to the pressure and stress of running a pharmacy. The mental workload is incredible. There were also difficulties in obtaining palliative care medications. When I told them that they would have to return to their loved ones who were nearing the end of their lives, their relatives were understandably distraught. He said there would be no relief for them today. Telling someone they can't get their medication is one of the most heartbreaking things I have to do in a day. Living in one of the most developed countries in the world, it's no joke that some of the most common medications are out of reach.

One factor in the ongoing crisis is the government's alleged failure to pay for medicines. The NHS allows you to pay higher prices for medicines, but this only applies on a case-by-case basis. As a pharmacist in our network told us last week, Chunky KitKat costs around 85p in convenience stores. [but] Of the 100 most common medicines prescribed by GPs, 20 cost less than 85p on the NHS. Suppliers want to sell their drugs to other countries willing to pay more, and amid this global shortage, that has been one of last resort.

It is fair to say that we are still experiencing medicine supply issues due to global shortages, but Brexit will only make the problem worse. The UK market is no longer part of the European trading bloc, due to the impact of Brexit on the European trading bloc. British economy. As a nation, we are in complete denial. Perhaps there are concerns about where the path to higher prices will ultimately lead. But ultimately, the realpolitik here is that patients can't get their hands on insulin. It's a situation we never imagined would happen within 100 years.

I absolutely love being a pharmacist, but sometimes that alone is enough to make me consider giving up. Recently I was nominated by the local community to attend the Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace. Because they value the contributions we make. keeping doors open even when PPE is not provided; Delivering 40,000 Covid vaccinations. But it is bittersweet. Recently, a regular customer came to us with a check for 5,000 because he was so worried we were going to close. I have no intention of cashing it out. But it's a real shame that people now think they have to rely on charities to provide public services.

If I could say one thing to governments about medicine shortages, I would say that they need to understand the misery that has been caused by lack of investment and neglect over the past decade. It feels like the whole system is falling apart around us. What I'm really worried about is that pharmacies like mine will close across the country under these pressures, and it will happen so slowly that we won't notice until it's too late.

