



South West Water has issued a boil water notice to around 16,000 households and businesses in the Brixham area, advising them not to use tap water for drinking without first boiling and cooling it.

This action was taken after the UK Health and Safety Executive (UKHSA) confirmed it was investigating a case of Cryptosporidium. Customers in the Alston and Hillhead areas of the network, which supplies products to customers in Brixham, Boohay, Kingswear, Roseland and North West Paignton, are affected.

South West Water's ongoing updates include information on bottled water collection points for the public. The bottle station is open until 9pm tonight (Friday May 17) and 7am to 9pm on Saturday and Sunday.

The company confirmed that it will automatically pay 115 won until May 21st to household customers who have been issued a boil water notice. The company is also making deliveries to vulnerable customers, care homes, schools and hospitals.

South West Water believes it has found the cause of the problem and is continuing its investigation. Therefore, the boil water reminder will remain in place.

Our advice to customers is to never drink tap water without first boiling it and letting it cool. This applies to water used for drinking, cooking, food preparation, or brushing teeth. Boiled water can be stored in a covered container in the refrigerator for up to 24 hours. You can use regular tap water for washing, bathing, and flushing the toilet.

Ministers are receiving regular updates on the situation and meeting with senior representatives from South West Water and local authorities to ensure all steps are taken to address the situation and restore clean water supplies as quickly as possible.

Water Resources Minister Robbie Moore said:

I receive regular updates from South West Water, who are working with drinking water inspectors and Public Health England to determine the source of the contamination. We need South West Water to fix this problem and ensure clean water returns to the Brixham area as quickly as possible.

I will also work with local authorities, MPs and other partners to ensure communities are supported during this time.

I assure residents that boiled water is safe and I ask them to continue to follow the advised boiling practices.

A Drinking Water Inspection Agency spokesperson said:

Drinking water inspectors have received reports of the disease affecting supplies in the Brixham, Devon area. South West Water is investigating these reports and working with relevant health authorities. Investigators were notified of possible drinking water contamination and are investigating the cause, extent, and actions taken by the company.

Consumers should follow the company's advice if they are within the affected area and contact South West Water if they require further information.

An Environment Agency spokesperson said:

The Environment Agency is working locally with Health Security England and South West Water, who are responding to a reported case of Cryptosporidium in Brixham, Devon. We urge residents to follow the advice given.

Dr Bayad Nozad, Health Protection Consultant at UKHSA, said:

People in the affected areas are advised to follow South West Water's advice and boil their drinking water and allow it to cool before use.

For most people, Cryptosporidium symptoms can be managed at home without medical advice, and we are aware of additional reports of the illness exceeding the confirmed numbers.

Do not contact health services to report a case unless urgent clinical care is required. If your symptoms last longer than 7 days or you experience more serious symptoms, such as blood in your poop, you may want to contact your doctor, who may recommend taking a sample for testing.

People with symptoms should leave childcare, school and work for 48 hours after their last illness, and people with diarrhea should not swim for 14 days after their last illness. This is very important to prevent further spread of the disease. Person to person.

Additionally, it is recommended that you wash your hands thoroughly after handling food or using the bathroom to prevent further infection.

People with diarrheal illness should drink plenty of water to prevent dehydration, and if they have serious symptoms such as bloody diarrhoea, they should contact NHS 111 or their GP surgery.

Symptoms include watery diarrhea, abdominal pain, dehydration, weight loss, and fever. Symptoms usually last about two weeks, but may last longer, especially in people with weakened immune systems. Anyone can get cryptosporidiosis, but it is most common in children between the ages of 1 and 5, and most people recover completely.

Additional information:

The latest updates and advice can be found on the South West Waters website. Public health advice on what Cryptosporidium is and how to treat it. South West Water has announced it will increase compensation to Brixham customers by 115 in recognition of the impact they have had after Cryptosporidium was detected in the Brixham area. For businesses currently affected by the boil water notice, South West Water has established a dedicated line for retailers and businesses to find out about the incident and discuss the impact on their business. The phone number is 03332 343 293 and calls are accepted Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm. Additional information and advice on diarrhea and vomiting.

